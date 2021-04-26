Worldwide Automotive Electronics Industry To 2026 - Featuring Omron, Robert Bosch And Infineon Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive electronics market reached a value of US$ 205 Billion in 2020. Automotive electronics are employed in both on-road and off-road vehicles such as trucks, tractors, forklifts, excavators, motorcycles, and hybrid and electric cars. They are primarily used in the functioning of electronic fuel injection, driver assistance and infotainment system to improve the efficiency of the vehicle. For instance, the anti-lock braking system (ABS) prevents vehicles from skidding on slopes and electronic car security locks provide improved security through remote controlled locks and a central locking system. Besides this, automotive electronics also include satellite-controlled devices for traffic surveillance and diagnostic tools to ensure optimum fuel utilization and maintain engine health. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive electronics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.Technological innovations in the automotive electronics sector is a crucial factor driving the market. The introduction of autonomous or driverless cars that offer a self-driven experience to the user along with the launch of cost-efficient electric vehicles with enhanced features is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a shift toward hybrid and luxury vehicles equipped with in-vehicle entertainment devices offering a more sophisticated and interactive user experience is further augmenting the demand for automotive electronics. Besides this, advanced computing technologies, such as parking assistance, electrical suspensions, braking and steering systems, are applied to reduce accidents and fatalities which are significantly increasing their demand among both manufacturers and consumers. Additionally, product innovations such as active-window display, remote vehicle shutdown, exhaust emission control and reconfigurable body panels are also catalyzing the growth of the market.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive electronics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive electronics market in any manner.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, HGM Automotive Electronics, Hitachi, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, TRW Automotive, Continental AG, Bosch Group, Altera Corporation, Lear Corporation, Aptiv, Texas Instruments, Atmel Corporation, Altera Corporation, Denso Corporation, etc.

