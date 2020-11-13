Worldwide Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Industry To 2025 - Featuring ACDelco, Continental And Delphi Automotive Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive electric fuel pumps market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. An automotive electric fuel pump refers to the device that is used to pump gasoline or fuel from the gas tank to the injectors in the engine. The pump generates positive electrical pressure in the fuel lines that drive the fuel to the internal combustion engine. It is usually installed in passenger cars, along with light and heavy commercial vehicles, and is configured to send signals to the engine regarding the required quantity of fuel in the tank. In comparison to the traditionally used mechanical pumps, it offers longer service life, minimal noise generation, improved fuel supply and higher interference suppression. Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with the rising demand for passenger vehicles, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. There is a widespread product adoption across the globe as these pumps can deliver an adequate amount of fuel and maintain optimal pressure between the carburetor and pump while preventing overheating and vapor lock in the engine. Furthermore, the integration of multi-port fuel injection system in modern automobiles is also providing a boost to the market growth.This system aids in improving the power output, enhancing vehicle performance and fuel-efficiency and maintaining the precise flow of the fuel. Various product innovations, such as the development of lightweight and cost-effective product variants, have also resulted in the growing product demand across the globe. Other factors, including the increasing demand for high-speed fuel injectors in sports and luxury cars, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ACDelco, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Daewha Fuel Pump Ind., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, General, Motors Company, Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

