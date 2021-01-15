Worldwide Automotive Electric Actuator Industry To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Actuator - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Automotive Electric Actuator market accounted for $7.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for in-vehicle comfort systems attributed to an increase in the command for a luxurious and comfortable ride is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the threat of failure of electric components in an electric actuator is hampering market growth.Automotive electric actuators help in regulating engine inactive speed, engine torque, etc., which help raise the engine effectiveness and vehicle performance. This actuator is used to normally operate a multi-turn valve. Moreover, a mechanical brake is installed above the motor, which enables the actuator, to keep a check on the opening of the valve, and avoid the valve from getting opened completely when not required. In the absence of this brake, the valve will be opened and closed back to its original position continuously.Based on the application, the interior segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it consists of products, together with a power window, HVAC, power seat, steering column, and several others. Growing dissemination of power seat in passenger vehicles and HVAC systems in light commercial vehicles is expected to drive the command for interior applications of electric actuators.By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to more number of vehicles produced in the region, as compared to that in other regions. Furthermore, the dissemination of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, which impels the market for automotive electric actuators in the region.Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Electric Actuator Market include Aptiv, Borg Warner Inc., Continental AG, CTS Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric, KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Mitusbishi Corporation, Nidec Motors & Actuators, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Valeo. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Valve Type5.1 Introduction5.2 2 Port Valve5.3 3 Port Valve5.4 4 Port Valve5.5 5 Port Valve 6 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Fuel Injection Actuator6.3 Active Grille Actuator6.4 Brake Actuator6.5 Cooling Valve Actuator6.6 EGR Actuator6.7 Headlamp Actuator6.8 Hood Lift Actuator6.9 HVAC Actuator6.10 Power Seat Actuator6.11 Power Window Actuator6.12 Steering Column Actuator6.13 Sunroof Actuator6.14 Tailgate Actuator6.15 Throttle Actuator6.16 Turbo Actuator6.17 VVT Actuator6.18 Wiper Actuator 7 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Sales Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Aftermarket7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 8 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Electric Actuator8.3 Hydraulic Actuator8.4 Pneumatic Actuator8.5 Hybrid8.6 Statistical8.7 Rule-based 9 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.2 Cloud9.3 On-premises 10 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)10.3 Large Enterprises 11 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Component11.1 Introduction11.2 Services11.2.1 Managed Services11.2.2 Professional Services11.3 Solutions11.3.1 Platform11.3.2 Software Tools 12 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Application12.1 Introduction12.2 Electric Vehicles12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles12.4 Light Commercial Vehicles12.5 Passenger Vehicles12.6 Body & Exterior12.7 Engine12.8 Interior12.9 IC Powered Vehicles12.10 Automatic Summarization12.11 Information Extraction12.12 Language Identification12.13 Machine Translation12.14 Question Answering12.15 Sentiment Analysis12.16 Spam Recognition12.17 Text Classification 13 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By End User13.1 Introduction13.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)13.3 Manufacturing13.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences13.5 Retail and Ecommerce13.6 Government and Defense13.7 Media and Entertainment13.8 Telecommunications and IT13.9 Travel and Hospitality13.10 Research and Education13.11 Energy and Utilities 14 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Geography14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.2.1 US14.2.2 Canada14.2.3 Mexico14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 UK14.3.3 Italy14.3.4 France14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Rest of Europe14.4 Asia Pacific14.4.1 Japan14.4.2 China14.4.3 India14.4.4 Australia14.4.5 New Zealand14.4.6 South Korea14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific14.5 South America14.5.1 Argentina14.5.2 Brazil14.5.3 Chile14.5.4 Rest of South America14.6 Middle East & Africa14.6.1 Saudi Arabia14.6.2 UAE14.6.3 Qatar14.6.4 South Africa14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 15 Key Developments15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers15.3 New Product Launch15.4 Expansions15.5 Other Key Strategies 16 Company Profiling16.1 Aptiv16.2 Borg Warner Inc.16.3 Continental AG16.4 CTS Corporation16.5 DENSO Corporation16.6 Hella GmbH & Co.16.7 Hitachi Ltd.16.8 Johnson Electric16.9 KGaA16.10 MAHLE GmbH16.11 Mitusbishi Corporation16.12 Nidec Motors & Actuators16.13 Robert Bosch GmbH16.14 Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd.16.15 ValeoFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ppxu8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-electric-actuator-industry-to-2027---strategic-recommendations-for-new-entrants-301209265.html

SOURCE Research and Markets