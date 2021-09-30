Worldwide Automatic Door Industry To 2026 - Featuring ASSA ABLOY, Sanwa Holdings And Stanley Black & Decker Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Door Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic door market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.An automatic door opens and closes when it senses an individual approaching towards it and works based on the changes in sound, light, pressure and motion. It is fast, safe, secure, easy-to-operate, and noise-free and consumes less space, saves energy, provides a hygienic environment and enables easy access to the premises. Consequently, it is widely installed in the residential, commercial and industrial spaces, including hospitals, airports, offices, supermarkets, shopping centers and train stations.In recent years, the significant growth in the construction industry has emerged as one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Automatic doors are gaining widespread adoption to provide secure and convenient door access to differently-abled individuals. Furthermore, these doors find extensive applications in the defense and military sector to strengthen security, allow safe evacuation and minimize the need for the human workforce. Apart from this, the key market players are providing innovative features, such as bollards, boom barriers, and lock and shutter systems, to expand their market reach. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for automatic doors due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as these doors provide hands-free access to public places, such as offices and restaurants, and help minimize the risk of transmission. However, the lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries have led to a decline in the operational efficiency of various industries, including construction, which has hampered the market growth. The market is expected to revive once these restrictions are relaxed.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automatic door market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automatic door market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automatic door market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automatic Door Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Sliding6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Swinging6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Folding6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Commercial7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Industrial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Residential7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Group13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Deutschtec GmbH13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.3 dormakaba Holding AG13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.4 GEZE GmbH13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 Nabtesco Corporation13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.6 Sanwa Holdings Corporation13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.7 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et5802

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automatic-door-industry-to-2026---featuring-assa-abloy-sanwa-holdings-and-stanley-black--decker-among-others-301388833.html

SOURCE Research and Markets