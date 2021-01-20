Worldwide Augmented And Virtual Reality In Education Industry To 2026 - Featuring Microsoft, IBM And Cisco Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global augmented and virtual reality in education market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. the report predicts the global augmented and virtual reality in education market to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. the study on augmented and virtual reality in education market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on augmented and virtual reality in education market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Segment CoveredThe global augmented and virtual reality in education market is segmented on the basis of components, hardware, and user types. The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

Solutions

Hardware

Services

The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards

Mobile Computing Devices

VR Devices

Displays and Projectors

Security and Video Cameras

Others

The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

Academic

Corporate

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the augmented and virtual reality in education market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the augmented and virtual reality in education market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Highlights2.2. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Projection2.3. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Components3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Hardware3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by User Types3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market 4. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components5.1. Solutions5.2. Hardware5.3. Services 6. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware6.1. Interactive Whiteboards6.2. Mobile Computing Devices6.3. VR Devices6.4. Displays and Projectors6.5. Security and Video Cameras6.6. Others 7. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types7.1. Academic7.2. Corporate 8. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components8.1.2. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware8.1.3. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types8.1.4. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components8.2.2. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware8.2.3. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types8.2.4. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Augmented anad Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components8.4.2. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware8.4.3. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types8.4.4. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. SABA SOFTWARE9.2.2. GOOGLE9.2.3. BLACKBOARD9.2.4. Microsoft Corporation9.2.5. IBM Corporation9.2.6. CISCO9.2.7. Dell9.2.8. ORACLE9.2.9. HTC 9.2.10. Immersive VR Education 9.2.11. UnimersivFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy1ai5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-education-industry-to-2026---featuring-microsoft-ibm-and-cisco-among-others-301211607.html

SOURCE Research and Markets