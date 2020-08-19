Worldwide Asset Management System Industry To 2025 - Featuring Datalogic, Mojix & Alien Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Management System Market With Covid-19 Impact by Solution (GPS, RFID, RTLS, Barcode), Asset Type (Electronic Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, Staff), Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asset management system market is projected to grow from USD 16.8 billion in 2020 to USD 27.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the asset management system market is driven by reduced equipment downtime and the optimum resource utilization requirements of enterprises.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the asset management system market.

The in-transit equipment asset type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The in-transit equipment segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased importance of this equipment in the value chain and its impact on the overall business performance of organizations. The in-transit goods are transported through buses, light rails, heavy rails, para-transit rolling stocks, ferryboats, etc. Barcode, GPS or GIS, RFID, and automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions are used for tracking and managing them. They help organizations in ensuring optimum performance and costs of their products during their lifespan.

The GPS solution is projected to account for the largest share of the asset management system market during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the efficiency-related benefits offered by GPS that assist businesses in reducing their operational costs and increasing their profitability. In fleet management, GPS solutions help in optimizing the route of fleet vehicles, decrease the response time of fleet vehicles for improved customer service, reduce the fuel costs, improve the safety of fleet vehicles, and minimize the business losses caused by thefts. GPS reduces wastage of time and eliminates the requirement of local knowledge about the position of different assets. GPS integrated with field support systems provide a rich level of context. The information received is based on the current location of assets. These advantages of GPS solutions drive the growth of the GPS segment of the asset management system market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 owing to the growth of the IoT industry and the rapid modernization of production facilities in APAC in the industrial sectors of China and India. The factory automation is increasing in China owing to continuously rising labor wages and the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturing plants in the country. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Asian countries under lockdown have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units. Thus, widely mandated stay-at-home orders are already having an impact on the various markets in APAC. This has impacted the demand for asset management systems in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Asset Management System Market4.2 Asset Management System Market, by Solution4.3 Asset Management System Market, by Asset Type4.4 Asset Management System Market, by Industry4.5 Asset Management System Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Optimum Resource Utilization Requirements of Resources5.1.1.2 Reduced Equipment Downtime5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 High Initial Costs of Asset Management Systems5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Increase in Demand for Image-Based Barcode Readers5.1.3.2 Formulation of Regional Fiscal Policies to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amid Covid-19 Crisis5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Imposition of Lockdowns and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months5.1.4.2 Trade-Off Complications Among Accuracy, Range, and Power Consumption in Rtls Tags5.2 Asset Management Platforms5.2.1 Software5.2.2 Connectivity5.2.3 Endpoints 6 Functions of Asset Management Systems6.1 Introduction6.2 Location and Movement Tracking Function6.2.1 Use of Asset Management Systems to Track Movable Assets6.3 Check-In/Check-Out Record Maintenance Function6.3.1 Efficient Check-In/Check-Out Process Enables Development of Highly Reliable, Easy-To-Use, and Low-Cost Asset Tracking Solutions6.4 Repair and Maintenance Function6.4.1 Asset Management Systems Enable Tracking of Maintenance Records and Schedules of Assets6.5 Others 7 Asset Management System Market, by Asset Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Electronic Assets7.2.1 Rise in Use of Barcodes by Organizations to Keep Track of Their Electronic Assets7.3 Returnable Transport Assets7.3.1 Gps Segment of Returnable Transport Asset Management System Market to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 20257.4 In-Transit Equipment7.4.1 Surge in Use of Gps Solutions to Track In-Transit Equipment7.5 Manufacturing Assets7.5.1 Retail Segment to Hold Largest Size of Manufacturing Asset Management System Market from 2020 to 20257.6 Personnel/Staff7.6.1 Increase in Use of Rtls Solutions by Enterprises to Determine Real-Time Location of Their Personnel and Staff 8 Asset Management System Market, by Solution8.1 Introduction8.2 Radio Frequency Identification (Rfid)8.3 Real-Time Location System (Rtls)8.4 Barcode8.4.1 Barcode Scanners8.4.1.1 Barcode Scanners, by Technology8.4.1.1.1 Linear Imagers8.4.1.1.1.1 Linear Imagers Use Led Lights to Illuminate Barcodes8.4.1.1.2 2D Imagers8.4.1.1.2.1 2D Imagers Enable Fast Scanning of Images8.4.1.1.3 Laser Scanners8.4.1.1.3.1 Laser Scanners Read Thin/Linear Patterns of Codes8.4.1.2 Barcode Scanners, by Connectivity8.4.1.2.1 Wired Barcode Scanners8.4.1.2.1.1 Wired Barcode Scanners Transmit Data Directly to Laptops Or Computers Installed Within Inventory Systems8.4.1.2.2 Wireless Barcode Scanners8.4.1.2.2.1 Wireless Barcode Scanners Collect and Store Data in Batches in Their Internal Memory8.4.1.3 Barcode Scanners, by Type8.4.1.3.1 Handheld Barcode Scanners8.4.1.3.1.1 Handheld Barcode Scanners Can Be Wired and Wireless8.4.1.3.2 Stationary Barcode Scanners8.4.1.3.2.1 Stationary Barcode Scanners Read Printed Data Automatically8.4.1.3.2.2 Pos Scanners8.4.1.3.2.2.1 Pos Scanners Can Read Codes from a Distance of 1-Centimeter to Several Meters8.4.1.3.2.3 Industrial Barcode Stationary Scanners8.4.1.3.2.3.1 High Sensitivity, Enhanced Performance, and Fast Scanning of Industrial Barcode Stationary Scanners Lead to Rise in Their Use8.4.2 Mobile Computers8.4.2.1 Wearable Mobile Computers8.4.2.1.1 Use of Wearable Mobile Computers for Multitasks8.4.2.2 Non-Wearable Mobile Computers8.4.2.2.1 Deployment of Vehicle-Mounted Non-Wearable Mobile Computers for Barcode Scanning8.4.3 Labels8.4.3.1 1D Labels8.4.3.1.1 Linear Representation of Varying-Width Parallel Bars and Spaces Used by 1D Labels8.4.3.2 2D Labels8.4.3.2.1 Square Or Rectangular Representation of Small and Individual Dots Used by 2D Labels8.5 GPS 9 Asset Management System Market, by Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Healthcare9.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Rtls Solutions in Healthcare Industry9.3 Retail9.3.1 Rise in Use of Rfid and Barcode Solutions in Retail Industry9.4 Hospitality9.4.1 Surge in Adoption of Rfid and Rtls Solutions in Hospitality Industry9.5 Transportation and Logistics9.5.1 Rise in Adoption of Passive Rfid and Gps-Based Asset Management Systems in Transportation and Logistics Industry9.6 Industrial Manufacturing9.6.1 Automotive9.6.1.1 Restricted Growth of Asset Management System Market for Automotive on Account of Spread of Covid-199.6.2 Aerospace9.6.2.1 Increase in Use of Rfid Scanners in Aerospace Industry9.6.3 Other Industrial Manufacturing Segments9.7 Process Industries9.7.1 Oil and Gas9.7.1.1 Surge in Deployment of Asset Management Systems in Oil and Gas Industry to Reduce Unplanned Downtime9.7.2 Energy and Power9.7.2.1 Rise in Adoption of Asset Management Systems in Energy and Power Industry9.7.3 Chemicals9.7.3.1 Increase in Demand for Rfid and Barcode Solutions from Chemicals Industry9.7.4 Mining9.7.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Rfid and Barcode Solutions in Mining Industry for Safety and Security of Environment and High-Value Assets9.8 Others 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Apac10.5 Rest of the World (Row) 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Asset Management System Market11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.3.1 Visionary Leaders11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators11.3.3 Innovators11.3.4 Emerging Companies11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends11.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships11.4.2 Product Launches and Developments11.4.3 Acquisitions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation12.1.2 Honeywell International, Inc.12.1.3 Trimble Inc.12.1.4 Topcon Corporation12.1.5 Tomtom International B.V.12.1.6 Stanley Black & Decker12.1.7 Sato Holdings Corporation12.1.9 Iqgeo Group Plc 12.1.10 Datalogic Spa 12.1.11 Mojix Inc.12.2 Right to Win12.3 Other Key Players12.3.1 Alien Technology12.3.2 Airista Flow12.3.3 Vizinex Rfid12.3.4 Midmark Corporation12.3.5 Centrak12.3.6 Sonitor Technologies12.3.7 Ncr Corporation12.3.8 Opticon Sensors12.3.9 Advantech 12.3.10 Pepperl Fuchs

13 Appendix

