Worldwide Artificial Tears Industry To 2028 - Increasing Number Of Industrial Developments Presents Opportunities

The artificial tears market was valued at US$ 2,612.91 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,961.63 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2020-2028. The factors such as rising dry eye incidence and surging older population fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of industrial developments is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the poor accessibility to eye care services in low-income countries hinders the growth of the artificial tears market. APAC countries are witnessing drop in the demand for artificial tears products. The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain. Moreover, low-income countries face additional challenges due to the shortage of healthcare infrastructure. Restrictive measures have been put forth in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and India to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The market is witnessing demand in artificial tear drops owing to increasing use of electronic devices.The global artificial tears market is segmented on the bases of type, delivery mode, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into cellulose derived tears, glycerin derived tears, oil-based emulsion tears, polythylene glycol-based tears, propylene glycol-based tears, and sodium hyaluronate based artificial tears. The glycerin derived tears segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. By delivery mode, the market is bifurcated into eye drops and ointments. The eye drops segment held a larger market share in 2020, and the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The artificial tears market, based on application, is bifurcated into dry eyes treatment and contact lenses moisture. The dry eyes treatment segment held a larger share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Artificial Tears Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Artificial Tears Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Artificial Tears Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Dry Eye5.1.2 Growing Older Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Poor Accessibility to Eye Care Services in Low-Income Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Number of Industrial Developments5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Changes in Lifestyle5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Artificial Tears Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Artificial Tears Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Artificial Tears Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Artificial Tears Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Artificial Tears Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 Cellulose Derived Tears7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Cellulose Derived Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Glycerin Derived Tears7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Glycerin Derived Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Oil-based Emulsion Tears7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Oil-based Emulsion Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6 Polyethylene Glycol Based Tears7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Polyethylene Glycol Based Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.7 Propylene Glycol Based Tears7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Propylene Glycol Based Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.8 Sodium Hyaluronate Based Artificial Tears7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Sodium Hyaluronate Based Artificial Tears: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Artificial Tears Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode8.1 Overview8.2 Artificial Tears Market Revenue Share, by Delivery Mode (2020 and 2028)8.3 Eye Drops8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Eye Drops: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Ointments8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Ointments: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Artificial Tears Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Artificial Tears Market Share, by Application, 2020 and 2028, (%)9.3 Dry Eyes Treatment9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Dry Eyes Treatment: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Contact Lenses Moisture9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Contact Lenses Moisture: Artificial Tears Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Artificial Tears Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artificial Tears Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Artificial Tears Market- Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Alcon Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 OASIS Medical13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Abbvie Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Bayer AG13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Akorn, Incorporated13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Aurolab13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix

