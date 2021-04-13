Worldwide Artificial Organ And Bionics Industry To 2025 - Advantageous In Comparison Prosthetics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market (2020-2025) by Type, Technology, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial organ and bionics market is estimated to be USD 21.41 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.05 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 %. Market DynamicsThe demand for organ donors is ever increasing, and is very high compared to the actual supply. This has been a major boost for the artificial organ bionics market, as the patients cannot afford to wait in queue since the stakes are very high. Bionics and artificial organs are able to cater to the needs of those in need of organ transplantations and replacements. They can replicate the function of damaged organs. Market SegmentationThe Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market is segmented further based on Type, Technology, End user and Geography.By Type, the market is classified into Artificial Organs includes Kidney, heart, lungs, liver, pancreas whereas Artificial Organs include Cochlear implant, exoskeleton, bionic limbs, vision bionics and brain bionics.By Technology, the market is classified into mechanical and electronic bionics. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to rise and hold a larger share of this market in near future. Recent Developments1. In February 2020, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. collaborated with Kindred Healthcare, LLC to pilot EksoNR - a robotic exoskeleton, in their long-term acute care hospitals. 2. In April 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring. 3. In February 2018: A joint development agreement for an abdominal aortic aneurysm stent graft has been concluded between Jikei University School of Medicine and Asahi Kasei Corp.4. In January 2018: Boston Scientific received an FDA approval for Spectra WaveWriterT Spinal Cord Stimulator System. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Zimmer Biomet , Medtronic, Abbott , ABIOMED Inc. , Berlin Heart Gmbh , Biomet, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation , Edward Lifesciences Corporation , Ekso Bionics , Heartware International, Inc. , Iwalk, Inc. , Jarvik Heart, Inc. , SynCardia, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing incidence of organ failure4.2.1.2 Technological advancement in transplantation method4.2.1.3 Developed tissue banks4.2.1.4 Increasing aging population4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Shortage of organ donors4.2.2.2 Ethical and cultural issues4.2.2.3 Expensive Procedures4.2.2.4 Risk of Compatibility Issues and Malfunctions 4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Advantageous in comparison prosthetics4.2.3.2 Improving income levels & rising awareness could push demand in emerging economies4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Limited surgical expertise4.2.4.2 High cost of development4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Artificial Organ & Bionics Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Artificial Organs6.2.1 Kidney6.2.2 Heart6.2.3 Lungs6.2.4 Liver6.2.5 Pancreas6.3 Artificial Bionics6.3.1 Cochlear Implant6.3.2 Exoskeleton6.3.3 Bionic Limbs6.3.4 Vision Bionics6.3.5 Brain Bionics 7 Global Artificial Organ & Bionics Market, By Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Mechanical Bionics7.3 Electronic Bionics 8 Global Artificial Organ & Bionics Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 South America8.3.1 Brazil8.3.2 Argentina8.4 Europe8.4.1 UK8.4.2 France8.4.3 Germany8.4.4 Italy8.4.5 Spain8.4.6 Rest of Europe8.5 Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.5.3 India8.5.4 Indonesia8.5.5 Malaysia8.5.6 South Korea8.5.7 Australia8.5.8 Russia8.5.9 Rest of APAC8.6 Rest of the World8.6.1 Qatar8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 United Arab Emirates8.6.5 Latin America 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements9.3.4 Investments & Funding 10 Company Profiles10.1 Zimmer Biomet10.2 Medtronic10.3 Abbott10.4 ABIOMED, INC10.5 Berlin Heart Gmbh10.6 Biomet, Inc10.7 Boston Scientific Corporation10.8 Edward Lifesciences Corporation10.9 Ekso Bionics10.10 Heartware International, Inc10.11 Iwalk, Inc.10.12 Jarvik Heart, Inc.10.13 SynCardia Systems, LLC10.14 Gambro AB10.15 Orthofix Holdings10.16 LifeNet Health10.17 Sonova10.18 BionX Medical Technologies10.19 Cochlear10.20 Baxter International10.21 SynCardia10.22 Berlin Heart GmbH10.23 Nipro Corporation10.24 Ottobock 11 Appendix11.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwgk7b

