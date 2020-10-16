Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Industry To 2026 - Featuring Intel, Xilinx & Samsung Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Technology (Machine learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI (chipsets) market is expected to be valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period.

Major drivers for the market are increasingly large and complex datasets driving the need for AI, the adoption of AI for improving consumer services & reducing operational costs, the growing number of AI applications, the improving computing power, and growing adoption of deep learning and neural networks.

The major restraint for the market is the lack of a skilled workforce. Critical challenges facing the AI (chipsets) market include low return on investment, creating models & mechanisms for AI, and the availability of limited structured training data. Underlying opportunities in the AI (chipsets) market include increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems and bringing AI to edge devices.

The machine learning technology is expected to account for the largest size of the AI (chipsets) market during the forecast period.

Machine learning's ability to collect & handle big data & its applications in real-time speech translation, autonomous robots, and facial analysis are fuelling its growth. AI constitutes various technologies that play a vital role in developing its ecosystem. As AI enables machines to perform activities similar to those performed by human beings, enormous market opportunities have opened up.

The predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application in the manufacturing industry of the AI (chipsets) market is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application held the largest share among the manufacturing applications of the AI (chipsets) market in 2019. Extensive use of computer vision cameras in machinery inspection, adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and use of big data in the manufacturing industry are the factors driving the growth of the predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application. The increasing demand for reducing the operational costs and machine downtime is also supplementing the growth of predictive maintenance and machinery inspection application in industries.

The cybersecurity industry held the largest size of the AI (chipsets) market in 2019.

AI is significantly used in antivirus and anti-malware solutions owing to the rise in cybersecurity attacks across the world. Increasing use of mobile devices for a wide range of applications, such as social networking, e-mails, remote monitoring, phone banking, and data storage, opens doors for hackers to attack, thereby making networks more vulnerable to risks. The rapid adoption of cloud-based services, along with the user-friendly approach of antivirus/anti-malware solutions, is contributing to the growth of this end-user industry of the AI (chipsets) market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the AI (chipsets) market

The market is likely to witness a slight plunge in terms of year-on-year growth in 2020. This is largely attributed to the affected supply chains and limited adoption of AI in various end-user industries in 2020 due to the lockdowns and shifting priorities of different industries. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in economies. It is likely to cause supply chain mayhem and eventually force companies and entire industries to rethink and adapt to the global supply chain model. Many manufacturing companies have halted their production, which has collaterally damaged the supply chain and the industry. This disruption has caused a delay in the adoption of AI-based software and hardware products. The industries have started to restructure their business model for 2020, and many SMEs and large manufacturing plants have halted/postponed any new technology upgrade in their factories to recover from the losses caused by the lockdown and economic slowdown. COVID-19 has impacted the educational industries rather positively, with ed-tech companies adopting AI technology to impart education during the lockdown. Ed-tech firms have deployed AI tools to enhance online learning and virtual classroom experience for students.

Several industries are worse hit by this pandemic, but some industries are profiting from this pandemic. However, the adoption of AI is expected to grow. Therefore, we can say the COVID-19 will drive the AI (chipsets) market for certain industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.1.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the AI (Chipsets) Market4.2 AI (Chipsets) Market, by Hardware4.3 Machine Learning AI (Chipsets) Market, by Subtype4.4 Asia-Pacific: AI (Chipsets) Market, by End-User Industry and Country4.5 AI (Chipsets) Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset Driving the Need for Ai5.2.1.2 Adoption of AI for Improving Consumer Services and Reducing Operational Cost5.2.1.3 Growing Number of AI Applications5.2.1.4 Improving Computing Power5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Deep Learning and Neural Networks5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled AI Workforce5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems5.2.3.2 Bringing AI to Edge Devices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Low Return on Investment5.2.4.2 Creating Models and Mechanisms for Ai5.2.4.3 Limited Structured Data5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ecosystem5.5 Pricing Analysis5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 List of Emerging Sme's and Start-Ups of AI (Chipsets) Market5.8 Case Studies 6 Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Hardware6.1 Introduction6.2 Processor6.2.1 High Parallel Processing Capabilities and Improved Computing Power Have Resulted in Adoption of Processors6.3 Memory6.3.1 High-Bandwidth Memory is Being Developed and Deployed for AI Applications, Independent of Its Computing Architecture6.4 Network6.4.1 NVIDIA (Us) and Intel (Us) are Key Providers of Network Interconnect Adapters for AI Applications 7 Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Machine Learning7.2.1 Deep Learning7.2.1.1 Deep Learning Uses Artificial Neural Networks to Learn Multiple Levels of Data7.2.2 Supervised Learning7.2.2.1 Classification and Regression are Major Segments of Supervised Learning7.2.3 Unsupervised Learning7.2.3.1 Unsupervised Learning Includes Clustering Methods Consisting of Algorithms with Unlabeled Training Data7.2.4 Reinforcement Learning7.2.4.1 Reinforcement Learning Allows Systems and Software to Determine Ideal Behavior for Maximizing the Performance of Systems7.2.5 Others7.3 Natural Language Processing7.3.1 Nlp is Developed for Real-Time Translation and Developing Systems That Can Interact Through Dialogues7.4 Context Aware Computing7.4.1 Development of More Sophisticated Hard and Soft Sensors Has Accelerated the Growth of Context Aware Computing7.5 Computer Vision7.5.1 Computer Vision Analyzes Information of Different Geometric Shapes, Volumes, and Pattern7.6 Predictive Analysis7.6.1 Predictive Analysis is Majorly Used in Agriculture Applications 8 Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Function8.1 Introduction8.2 Training8.2.1 Building a Good Model is Directly Related to the Quality and Quantity of Data Used in the Process of a Learning Model8.3 Inference8.3.1 On-Premises Inference Platform is Adopted to Gain Faster Results Than That of Cloud 9 Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by End-User Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Healthcare9.2.1 Growing Patient Data is Driving the Adoption AI in Healthcare9.2.1.1 Patient Data & Risk Analysis9.2.1.2 Lifestyle Management & Monitoring9.2.1.3 Precision Medicine9.2.1.4 Inpatient Care & Hospital Management9.2.1.5 Medical Imaging & Diagnostics9.2.1.6 Drug Discovery9.2.1.7 Virtual Assistant9.2.1.8 Wearables9.2.1.9 Research9.2.1.10 Healthcare Assistance Robots9.2.1.11 Emergency Room & Surgery9.2.1.12 Mental Health9.2.1.13 Cybersecurity9.3 Manufacturing9.3.1 Industry 4.0 is the Driving Factor for AI Adoption in Manufacturing9.3.1.1 Material Movement9.3.1.2 Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection9.3.1.3 Production Planning9.3.1.4 Field Services9.3.1.5 Reclamation9.3.1.6 Quality Control9.4 Automotive9.4.1 Automated Driving Using AI is the Trend in this Industry9.4.1.1 Autonomous Driving9.4.1.2 Human-Machine Interface9.4.1.3 Semi-Autonomous Driving9.5 Agriculture9.5.1 Adoption of AI Technologies Such as Ml and Computer Vision is Driving the Market9.5.1.1 Precision Farming9.5.1.2 Livestock Monitoring9.5.1.3 Drone Analytics9.5.1.4 Agricultural Robots9.5.1.5 Labor Management9.5.1.6 Others9.6 Retail9.6.1 Enhanced Customer Experience due to AI is Driving Its Adoption in Retail9.6.1.1 Product Recommendation and Planning9.6.1.2 Customer Relationship Management9.6.1.3 Visual Search9.6.1.4 Virtual Assistant9.6.1.5 Price Optimization9.6.1.6 Payment Services Management9.6.1.7 Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning9.6.1.8 Others9.7 Cybersecurity9.7.1 Increased Number of Cybersecurity Threats is Leading to the Adoption of AI in this Industry9.7.1.1 Identity and Access Management (Iam)9.7.1.2 Risk and Compliance Management9.7.1.3 Encryption9.7.1.4 Data Loss Prevention9.7.1.5 Unified Threat Management9.7.1.6 Antivirus/Antimalware9.7.1.7 Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems9.7.1.8 Others9.8 Human Resources9.8.1 AI Adoption in Hr is Reshaping How Companies Operate9.8.1.1 Virtual Assistant9.8.1.2 Sentiment Analysis9.8.1.3 Scheduling Group Meetings and Interviews9.8.1.4 Personalized Learning and Development9.8.1.5 Applicant Tracking & Assessment9.8.1.6 Employee Engagement9.8.1.7 Resume Analysis9.9 Marketing9.9.1 AI Has Major Applications in Marketing9.9.1.1 Social Media Advertising9.9.1.2 Search Advertising9.9.1.3 Dynamic Pricing9.9.1.4 Virtual Assistant9.9.1.5 Content Curation9.9.1.6 Sales & Marketing Automation9.9.1.7 Analytics Platform9.9.1.8 Others9.10 Law9.10.1 AI is Being Used in Law to Increase Productivity and Margins9.10.1.1 Ediscovery9.10.1.2 Legal Research9.10.1.3 Contract Analysis9.10.1.4 Case Prediction9.10.1.5 Compliance9.10.1.6 Others9.11 Fintech9.11.1 AI is Used in Fintech Companies to Design Investment Strategies9.11.1.1 Virtual Assistant9.11.1.2 Business Analytics and Reporting9.11.1.3 Customer Behavior Analytics9.11.1.4 Others9.12 Government9.12.1 Government Bodies are Adopting AI to Tackle Cyberterrorism 10 Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: AI (Chipsets) Market11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.4.1 Visionary Leaders11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators11.4.3 Innovators11.4.4 Emerging Companies11.5 Competitive Situation and Trends11.5.1 New Product Developments and Launches11.5.2 Collaborations and Partnerships11.5.3 Acquisitions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 NVIDIA12.1.2 Intel12.1.3 Xilinx12.1.4 Samsung12.1.5 Micron12.1.6 Qualcomm Technologies12.1.7 IBM12.1.8 Google12.1.9 Microsoft 12.1.10 Amazon Web Services (AWS)12.2 Other Companies12.2.1 AMD12.2.2 General Vision12.2.3 Graphcore12.2.4 Mediatek12.2.5 Huawei Technologies12.2.6 Fujitsu12.2.7 Wave Computing12.2.8 Mythic12.2.9 Zero Asic 12.2.10 Koniku 12.2.11 Tenstorrent 12.2.12 Sambanova 12.2.13 Kalray 12.2.14 XMOS 12.2.15 Greenwaves Technologies 13 Appendix

