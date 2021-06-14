Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Neurology Operating Room Industry To 2030 - Leverage AI To Enhance Remote Surgical Capabilities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Neurology Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data -...

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Neurology Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in neurology operating room market is projected to reach USD692.8 million by 2030, reveals the premium market intelligence study by the publisher. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 49.69% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The comprehensive study of the global AI in neurology operating room market by the publisher extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on offering, technology, indication, application, and end-user segments and respective sub-divisions that are influencing the market

Close to 15 platforms/technologies present in the market

Market share analysis for global AI in neurology operating room market and its major application areas

Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of 16 countries

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, patent analysis, segmental analysis, and COVID-19 impact on the market.

The study indicates that the increasing complexities in clinical decision-making, challenges associated with surgeries, progressing healthcare information technology (IT), growing need for patient-centric care, rising adoption of AI-enabled solutions in surgeries, increasing government initiatives promoting the adoption of AI technologies are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as leveraging AI to enhance remote surgical capabilities and leveraging business synergies for capability and portfolio enhancement by players operating in the market.

Additionally, the market intelligence report throws a spotlight on the funding scenario, regulatory landscape, patent scenario, and product pipeline for global AI in neurology operating room market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include offering, technology, indication, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

The application segment of the global market includes analysis of different types of surgical applications such as training, diagnosis, surgical planning and rehabilitation, outcomes and risk analysis, integration and connectivity, and other emerging surgical applications utilizing AI.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Activ Surgical, Inc., Brainomix Ltd, Caresyntax, Inc., DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, and Theator Inc. The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various trends and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market4.1 Impact on Facilities4.2 Impact on AI Adoption in Operating Rooms4.3 Impact on Market Size4.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis4.3.2 Quarterly Regional Impact4.4 COVID-19 Recovery Timeline4.4.1 Short-Term Impact4.4.2 Long-Term Impact4.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities

5 Industry Analysis5.1 Technology Landscape5.1.1 Key Trends5.1.1.1 Short-Term Impact5.1.1.2 Long-Term Impact5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.3 Cost-Benefit Analysis5.4 End-User Perceptions5.5 Funding Scenario5.6 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives5.6.1 Regulations in North America5.6.1.1 U.S.5.6.1.1.1 Connected Devices5.6.1.1.2 Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD)5.6.1.1.2.1 General Considerations for SaMDs5.6.2 Regulations in Europe5.6.3 Regulations in Japan5.6.4 Regulations in China5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Awaited Technological Developments5.7.2 Patent Filing Trend5.8 Product Benchmarking

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.1.1 Global AI in Operating Room Market6.1.2 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market6.2 Key Strategies and Developments6.2.1 Funding Activities6.2.2 Partnerships and Alliances6.2.3 New Offerings6.2.4 Expansion Activities 6.2.5 M&A Activities6.2.6 Regulatory and Legal Activities6.3 Business Model Analysis6.4 Pricing Analysis6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market Scenario7.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Global AI in Operating Room Market Assessment7.3 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.4 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market Size and Forecast7.4.1 Realistic Growth Scenario7.4.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Scenario7.4.3 Optimistic Scenario7.5 Market Dynamics7.5.1 Impact Analysis7.5.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors7.5.2.1 Growth in Funding for AI7.5.2.2 Growing Adoption of AI-Enabled Technologies in Healthcare Settings7.5.2.3 Advancement in Robotics and Medical Visualization Technologies7.5.2.4 Benefits of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Surgeries Over Conventional Surgeries7.5.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors7.5.3.1 Lack of a Well-Defined Regulatory Framework in Regions7.5.3.2 Limited Studies and Data on the Efficiency of AI in Operating Rooms7.5.4 Market Growth Opportunities7.5.4.1 Leverage AI to Enhance Remote Surgical Capabilities7.5.4.2 Leveraging Business Synergies for Capability and Portfolio Enhancement7.5.5 Current Surgical Challenges7.5.6 Capitalizing on Unmet Demand

8 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by Offering)8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2 Hardware8.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

9 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by Technology)9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment9.2 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)9.4 Other Technologies

10 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by Indication)10.1 Neurotechnology10.1.1 Neuromonitoring10.1.2 Neuromodulation10.1.3 Neurofeedback10.1.4 Neuro-Pharmacology10.1.5 Other Neurotechnology Indications10.2 Neurosurgery10.2.1 Functional Neurosurgery10.2.2 Other Neurosurgery

11 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by Application)11.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment11.2 Training11.3 Diagnosis11.4 Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation11.4.1 Pre-Operative11.4.2 Intra-Operative11.4.3 Post-Operative11.5 Outcomes and Risk Analysis11.6 Integration and Connectivity11.7 Others (Instrument Tracking and Traceability, Scheduling, Anesthesia Management)

12 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by End User)12.1 Opportunity Assessment12.2 Hospitals12.3 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities)

13 Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market (by Geography)

14 Case Studies14.1 Enabling the Future OR with AI14.1.1 Overview14.1.2 Advancements in AI14.1.3 Conclusion14.2 Role of M&As in the Future of AI in Neurology Operating Room14.2.1 Overview 14.2.2 M&A Activities14.2.3 Conclusion14.3 Role of AI in Minimally Invasive Surgeries14.3.1 Overview14.3.2 Application of AI in Surgeries14.3.3 Conclusion

15 Company Profiles15.1 Activ Surgical Inc.15.1.1 Company Overview15.1.2 Role of Activ Surgical Inc. in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.1.3 Key Developments15.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.2 Brainomix Limited15.2.1 Company Overview15.2.2 Role of Brainomix Limited in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.2.3 Key Developments15.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3 Caresyntax Corp15.3.1 Company Overview15.3.2 Role of Caresyntax Corp in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.3.3 Key Developments15.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.4 DeepOR S.A.S15.4.1 Company Overview15.4.2 Role of DeepOR S.A.S in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.4.3 Recent Developments15.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.5 ExplORer Surgical Corp.15.5.1 Company Overview15.5.2 Role of ExplORer Surgical Corp. in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.5.3 SWOT Analysis15.6 Holo Surgical Inc.15.6.1 Company Overview15.6.2 Role of Holo Surgical Inc. in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.6.3 Key Developments15.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.7 LeanTaaS Inc.15.7.1 Company Overview15.7.2 Role of LeanTaaS Inc. in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.7.3 Key Developments15.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.8 Medtronic Plc15.8.1 Company Overview15.8.2 Role of Medtronic Plc in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.8.3 Financials15.8.4 Key Developments15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.9 Proximie15.9.1 Company Overview15.9.2 Role of Proximie in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.9.3 Key Developments15.9.4 SWOT Analysis15.1 Scalpel Limited15.10.1 Company Overview15.10.2 Role of Scalpel Limited in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.10.3 SWOT Analysis15.11 Theator Inc.15.11.1 Company Overview15.11.2 Role of Theator Inc. in the Global AI in Neurology Operating Room Market15.11.3 Key Developments15.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vic3u1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-neurology-operating-room-industry-to-2030---leverage-ai-to-enhance-remote-surgical-capabilities-presents-opportunities-301311529.html

SOURCE Research and Markets