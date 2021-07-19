Worldwide Armored Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Industry To 2026 - Featuring AM General, Sabiex International And Diehl Defence Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Armored vehicles refer to transportation and land combat vehicles used for various offensive and defensive operations. They are commonly employed for the transportation of military personnel and cargo as well as operating in active combats. These vehicles are often armed with weapons and protected by an armor against shell fragments, bullets and other projectiles.Several programs are being conducted to upgrade the equipment and systems in old armored vehicles across the globe. Led by the availability of modern and evolved warfare technologies, these programs are driving the growth of the upgrade and retrofit market. Additionally, many countries are expanding their military budgets on account of increasing terrorism and hostile activities. These activities have also resulted in the requirement of frequent repairing and installation of new parts in armored vehicles. Besides, there has been a rise in the demand for low-cost per mile military vehicles. As the processes of upgrade and retrofit are comparatively less expensive than manufacturing a fully equipped vehicle, it has positively influenced the market growth. Moreover, there has been a rise in investments for the advancement of military troop equipment for increased mobility and improved protection of land troops across both developed and emerging economies. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AM General, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, MKU, Oshkosh Defense, Sabiex International, BAE Systems, Diehl Defence, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Palbam, Rheinmetall, Thales Group, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What is the structure of the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What are the profit margins in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Design5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type6.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT) 6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others 6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Design7.1 Wheeled Armored Vehicles 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Tracked Armored Vehicles7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players 13.3.1 AM General 13.3.2 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri 13.3.3 MKU 13.3.4 Oshkosh Defense 13.3.5 Sabiex International 13.3.6 BAE Systems13.3.7 Diehl Defence13.3.8 Elbit Systems13.3.9 General Dynamics 13.3.10 Palbam 13.3.11 Rheinmetall 13.3.12 Thales Group

