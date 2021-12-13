Worldwide Antimicrobial Textile Industry To 2027 - Featuring Sanitized, BASF And Herculite Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Active Agent, by Fibers, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Active Agent, by Fibers, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Antimicrobial Textile market was valued at USD 10800 million in 2020 which expected to reach USD 14700 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5% from 2020-2027.

Antimicrobial textiles are increasingly being used in medical textiles.Antimicrobial agents are used to either kill or inhibit the growth of germs. Antimicrobial fibers are fabrics that have had antimicrobial chemicals added to the surface or within the fibers. Antimicrobial compounds are added to the fiber during the spinning or extrusion process, coupled with dyes or pigments, or applied as a finishing procedure. Market Restraints

Raw material price volatilityThe prices of raw materials and energy utilized in the production of antimicrobial fabrics are fluctuating. The prices of these commodities have a direct impact on the value chain units, which comprise procurement and operating costs. Companies' profit margins are also affected by sudden price increases or decreases. The price and availability of raw materials have a significant impact on the ultimate pricing of antimicrobial textiles. Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negligible impact on the antimicrobial fabrics industry, resulting in a modest reduction in CAGR. During COVID -19, the market has been affected by lower raw material output, supply chain disruptions, and impeded trade movements. The pandemic had an impact on end-use businesses including as food, beverage, retail, and home and personal care.The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into Active Agent, Fibers, Distribution Channel and Growing System. By Active Agent such as Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based Agents, Others. Further, market is segmented into By Fibers such as Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others. Regional Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the antimicrobial textiles industry. Because of the limitations in current medication therapy, treatment, and management of orthopedic, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, neurological, and a variety of other chronic conditions. Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Sanitized AG, BASF SE, Herculite, Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Outlook4.1 Overview4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.3 Porters Five Force Model4.4 Value Chain Analysis 5 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Active Agent5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Active Agent 5.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent 5.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Active Agent5.3.1 Synthetic Organic Agents5.3.2 Metal & Metallic Salts5.3.3 Bio-based Agent5.3.4 Others 6 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Fibers6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Fibers6.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Fibers6.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers6.3.1 Cotton6.3.2 Polyester6.3.3 Polyamide6.3.4 Others 7 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Application7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application7.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Application7.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application7.3.1 Medical Textiles 7.3.2. Apparel7.3.4. Home Textiles7.3.5. Commercial Textiles7.3.6. Industrial Textiles 7.3.7 Others 8 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Region8.1 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region8.2 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Region8.3 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Region 9 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)9.1 Introduction9.2 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent9.3 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers9.4 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application9.6 North America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country9.7.1 U.S.9.7.2 Canada9.7.3 Mexico 10 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)10.1 Introduction10.2 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent 10.3 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers 10.4 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application10.6 Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country10.6.1 Germany10.6.2 France10.6.3 UK10.6.4. Rest of Europe 11 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)11.1 Introduction11.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent 11.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers 11.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application11.6 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country11.6.1 China 11.7.2 Japan11.8.3 India11.8.4. Rest of Asia Pacific 12 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)12.1 Introduction12.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent 12.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers 12.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application12.6 Latin America Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, Country12.7.1. Brazil12.8.2. Rest of Latin America 13 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)13.1 Introduction13.2 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Share Analysis, By Active Agent 13.3 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Fibers 13.4 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Application13.6 Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market Size and Forecast, By Country13.7.1. Saudi Arabia13.8.2. UAE13.8.3. Egypt13.9.4. Kuwait13.10.5. South Africa 14 Competitive Analysis14.1 Competition Dashboard14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors14.3 Key Development Strategies 15 Company Profiles15.1 Milliken & Company15.1.1 Overview15.1.2 Active Agents15.1.3 Key Financials15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.1.5 Key Market Developments15.1.6 Key Strategies15.2. PurThread Technologies15.2.1 Overview15.2.2 Active Agents15.2.3 Key Financials15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.2.5 Key Market Developments15.2.6 Key Strategies15.3. Trevira GmbH15.3.1 Overview15.3.2 Active Agents15.3.3 Key Financials15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.3.5 Key Market Developments15.3.6 Key Strategies15.4 Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd15.4.1 Overview15.4.2 Active Agents15.4.3 Key Financials15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.4.5 Key Market Developments15.4.6 Key Strategies15.5 Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc15.5.1 Overview15.5.2 Active Agents15.5.3 Key Financials15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.5.5 Key Market Developments15.5.6 Key Strategies15.6 Sanitized AG15.6.1 Overview15.6.2 Active Agents15.6.3 Key Financials15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.6.5 Key Market Developments15.6.6 Key Strategies15.7 BASF SE15.7.1 Overview15.7.2 Active Agents15.7.3 Key Financials15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.7.5 Key Market Developments15.7.6 Key Strategies 15.8 Herculite15.8.1 Overview15.8.2 Active Agents15.8.3 Key Financials15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.8.5 Key Market Developments15.8.6 Key Strategies15.9 Smith & Nephew15.8.1 Overview15.8.2 Active Agents15.8.3 Key Financials15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview15.8.5 Key Market Developments15.8.6 Key StrategiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca3idp

