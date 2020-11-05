Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry To 2025 - Featuring Creative Diagnostics, Danaher & Elitechgroup Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual, Automated Susceptibility Testing System), Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), Method (ETEST, Disk Diffusion), End-User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of infectious diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new microbial susceptibility tests is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent. In terms of products, automated laboratory instruments segment to register significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. Significant growth of the segment is attributed to the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories, advantages offered by automated AST instruments over manual susceptibility instruments, and technological advancements in the market. Automated instruments offer a wide range of advantages over manual susceptibility testing products, such as reduced labor cost, shortened incubation time, and large-volume sample handling. These advantages offered by the automated systems have led to the growth of this segment. Clinical diagnostics application segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the AST market, during the forecast period. Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. The growth in this market is attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of HAIs, large target patient population base (especially in emerging countries), the growing procedural volume of clinical diagnostic tests, rising emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis across major markets, and the introduction of various technologically advanced susceptibility testing products. Diagnostic laboratories and hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AST market, by the end user

On the basis of end-users, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and research and academic institutes. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal tests procedures performed in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals; and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. Moreover, a growing trend towards the utilization of rapid AST platforms and improving healthcare expenditure in emerging markets will further boost the growth of this segment in the coming years. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing research into AST. Apart from this, the rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: Market Overview4.2 Geographic Analysis: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)4.3 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Market, by Type, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)4.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Region and Type4.5 Geographic Analysis: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method and Region, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with Epidemic & Pandemic Events5.2.1.2 Increasing Funding, Research Grants, and Public-Private Investments in the Market5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements5.2.1.4 Growing Government Initiatives to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species5.2.1.5 Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance Due to Drug Abuse5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Id/AST Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Awareness Initiatives for Antimicrobial Resistance and Its Control5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay Antimicrobial Testing Approvals5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market5.4 Ecosystem Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Regulatory Analysis5.6.1 North America5.6.1.1 US5.6.1.2 Canada5.6.2 Europe5.6.3 Asia-Pacific5.6.3.1 Japan5.6.3.2 China5.6.3.3 India 6 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products6.3 Automated Laboratory Instruments6.4 Culture and Growth Media6.4.1 High Utilization of Disk Diffusion and Broth Dilution Methods to Drive the Segment Growth6.5 Consumables 7 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing7.2.1 the Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance to Increase Adoption of Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing Products7.3 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing7.3.1 Increasing Candida and Aspergillus Species Fungal Infections Are Major Factors Driving Segment Growth7.4 Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing7.4.1 Rising Initiatives to Create Awareness About Parasitic Infections to Drive Segment Growth for Products7.5 Other Susceptibility Testing Types7.5.1 Complexity Associated with Fastidious Pathogen Testing to Hamper the Growth of this Segment 8 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Clinical Diagnostics8.2.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Number of Susceptibility Tests Performed Drive Segment Growth8.3 Drug Discovery and Development8.3.1 Rising Adoption of Rapid AST Solutions by Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Segment Growth8.4 Epidemiology8.4.1 Outbreak of Pandemic and Epidemic Situations to Drive Demand for AST Products8.5 Other Applications8.5.1 Growing Adoption of AST Products for Bioterrorism Surveillance to Fuel Segment Growth 9 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method9.1 Introduction9.2 Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments9.2.1 Technological Advancements and Favorable Product Pipeline to Drive Segment Growth9.3 Disk Diffusion9.3.1 Rising Incidences of Urinary Tract Infections to Drive Segment Growth9.4 Agar Dilution9.4.1 Agar Dilution Helps Explore Drug Combinations for Combined Antibiotic Therapy9.5 Etest Method9.5.1 Uncertainties in Result Interpretation Hampers the Adoption of this Method9.6 Genotypic Methods9.6.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials and Upcoming Product Launches Support Segment Growth 10 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers10.2.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with the Rising Adoption of Rapid AST Solutions to Drive Segment Growth10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies10.3.1 Increasing Number of Biopharmaceutical Companies to Support Segment Growth10.4 Research & Academic Institutes10.4.1 Growing Research Grants and Funding is Accelerating the Growth of this Segment10.5 Contract Research Organizations10.5.1 Clinical Trial Globalization and the Growing Number of Cros in Emerging Economies Drives Market Growth 11 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals12.3.2 Acquisitions12.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations12.3.4 Expansions 13 Company Evolution Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Competitive Evolution Matrix and Methodology13.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)13.1.1.1 Visionary Leaders13.1.1.2 Innovators13.1.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators13.1.1.4 Emerging Companies13.1.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/Smes/Start-Ups (2019)13.1.2.1 Progressive Companies13.1.2.2 Starting Blocks13.1.2.3 Responsive Companies13.1.2.4 Dynamic Companies13.2 Company Profiles13.2.1 Biomerieux Sa13.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.2.4 Danaher Corporation13.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.13.2.6 Bruker13.2.7 Roche Diagnostics13.2.8 Merck Kgaa13.2.9 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. 13.2.10 Himedia Laboratories 13.2.11 Liofilchem S.R.L. 13.2.12 Alifax S.R.L. 13.2.13 Creative Diagnostics 13.2.14 Synbiosis 13.2.15 Bioanalyse 13.2.16 Other Companies13.2.16.1 Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co. Ltd.13.2.16.2 Elitechgroup13.2.16.3 Mast Group Ltd.13.2.16.4 Condalab13.2.16.5 Genefluidics, Inc. 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations14.4 Related Reports14.5 Author Details

