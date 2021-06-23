Worldwide Antimicrobial Coatings Industry To 2026 - Featuring Akzo Nobel, BASF And Diamond Vogel Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial coatings market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2020. Antimicrobial coatings assist in maintaining the quality of a surface by obstructing the growth of microorganisms like fungi, parasites and bacteria. The usage of these coatings provides improved cleanliness and hygiene as they eliminate the requirement of frequent cleaning. As a result, they are more cost-effective and offer lasting protection against pathogens. Antimicrobial coatings are generally applied on walls, vents, counters and door handles. Moreover, as these coatings help in sterilizing medical tools, surgical masks, gloves and clothing, they find vast applications in clinics, hospitals and healthcare centers. Besides this, they are also employed in industries such as textile, automotive, healthcare, construction, and food and beverage.The application of antimicrobial coatings not only improves the durability and appearance of a surface but also aids in shielding the surface from the attack of microbes. As a result, these coatings are widely used to eliminate the germination of pathogens which can cause infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza, mumps, measles, chickenpox and rubella. Apart from this, awareness about the sick building syndrome, wherein the occupants of a building experience acute health issues due to the deteriorating air quality, is increasing worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for antimicrobial coatings for use in building interiors. In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products, sustain their market position and expand their overall consumer base. According to the publisher, the global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company., The Sherwin-Williams Company, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global antimicrobial coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimicrobial coatings market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global antimicrobial coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

What are the profit margins in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Silver Antimicrobial Coatings6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Copper Antimicrobial Coatings6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Indoor Air Quality7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mold Remediation7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Medical/Healthcare7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Food and Beverage7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Textile7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis12.1 Price Indicators12.2 Price Structure12.3 Margin Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.13.3.2 BASF SE13.3.3 Diamond Vogel13.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems13.3.5 Nippon Paint Company Ltd13.3.6 PPG Industries13.3.7 Royal DSM13.3.8 RPM International Inc.13.3.9 The DOW Chemical Company. 13.3.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company

