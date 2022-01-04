Worldwide Antifungal Drug Industry To 2026 - Patent Expiration Of Branded Drugs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifungal Drug Market Research Report by Infection Type, Type, Form, Therapeutic Indications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antifungal Drug Market size was estimated at USD 12.55 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 13.26 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% reaching USD 17.81 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antifungal Drug Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Antifungal Drug Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cipla, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., G&W Laboratories LLC, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kramer Laboratories, Inc., Lakewood-Amedex, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Sanofi S.A., SCYNEXIS, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., and Wockhardt Limited. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antifungal Drug Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antifungal Drug Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antifungal Drug Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate5.2.2. High awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections5.2.3. Increased demand for the drugs to combat the related diseases5.2.4. Favorable government initiative and corporate funds5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Continued preference for conventional antifungal drugs5.3.2. Growing population with antifungal drug resistance5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Increased R&D funding and focus on product innovation5.4.2. Patent expiration of branded drugs5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Potential side effects5.5.2. Presence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs 6. Antifungal Drug Market, by Infection Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Superficial Fungal Infection6.3. Systemic Fungal infection 7. Antifungal Drug Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Allylamines7.2.1. Butenafine7.2.2. Naftifine7.2.3. Terbinafine7.3. Azoles7.3.1. Imidazoles7.3.2. Thiazoles7.3.3. Voricanazole7.4. Echinocandins7.4.1. Anidulafungin7.4.2. Caspofungin7.4.3. Micafungin7.5. Polyenes7.5.1. Amphotericin B7.5.2. Candicidin7.5.3. Hamycin7.5.4. Natamycin 8. Antifungal Drug Market, by Form8.1. Introduction8.2. Ointments8.3. Powder8.4. Tablets 9. Antifungal Drug Market, by Therapeutic Indications9.1. Introduction9.2. Aspergillosis9.3. Candidiasis9.4. Dermatophytosis 10. Americas Antifungal Drug Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Antifungal Drug Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antifungal Drug Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Abbott Laboratories14.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.14.3. Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC14.4. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited14.5. Cipla, Inc.14.6. Eli Lilly and Company14.7. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.14.8. G&W Laboratories LLC14.9. Gilead Sciences, Inc.14.10. Johnson & Johnson14.11. Kramer Laboratories, Inc.14.12. Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.14.13. Merck KGaA14.14. Novartis AG14.15. Pfizer, Inc.14.16. Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited14.17. Sanofi S.A.14.18. SCYNEXIS, Inc.14.19. Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.14.20. Wockhardt Limited 15. Appendix

