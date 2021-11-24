Worldwide Antibody Drugs Industry To 2026 - Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antibody drugs should grow from $126.7 billion in 2021 to $208.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The human antibody drugs market should grow from $58.4 billion in 2021 to $110.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The humanized antibody drugs market should grow from $50.1 billion in 2021 to $79.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This study offers a global view of the antibody drugs used in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. This report analyzes and assesses therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in human medicine, including the combination of mAbs when they are attached to cytotoxic agents such as antibody drug conjugates.

The publisher analyzes and makes projections of each market and its applications, along with an analysis of the regulatory environment, new products, and technological advances. Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and profiles of leading companies in the antibody drug industry, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co.

The report covers the major markets of the U.S., Europe, and the emerging markets in India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and others.

Monoclonal antibodies are protein-based therapies/drugs that are finding growing use in the treatment of chronic diseases. This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug products and provides an updated review on their applications in various disease sectors. The overall market for antibody drug products includes four main areas of applications: autoimmune diseases; solid tumors; lymphoma and leukemia; and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases.

The report covers technology trends, including the human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) problem caused by murine antibodies and how it was resolved by replacing murine antibodies with chimeric, human, and humanized antibodies.

This report excludes polyclonal antibodies, screening kits and diagnostic uses of mAbs. It also excludes the research applications of mAbs and therapeutic antibodies for veterinary use.

The Report Includes

30 data tables and 29 additional tables

An overview of the global market for antibody drugs and related applications and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for antibody drugs by type, application, and region

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Details of antibody functions, its comparison with antigen, and description of monoclonal antibodies, their history, advantages and disadvantages, types, manufacturing technologies and applications

Coverage of new approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials of monoclonal antibodies and information on technical issues related to human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA), and factors affecting mAB drugs

Information about major technologies for the formulation of antibody drugs and assessment of their relation to biotechnology, immunology, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Antibodies and Antigens

Antibody Functions

Monoclonal Antibodies

History of Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies: Advantages and Disadvantages

Types of Monoclonal Antibodies

Manufacturing Technologies of Monoclonal Antibodies

Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Technical Issues and HAMA Problem

Human Anti-mouse Antibody (HAMA)

Factors Affecting mAb Drugs

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Aging Population

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

New Product Launches

Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

Market Challenges

Price Controls

Regulatory Approval Pressures

Entry of Biosimilars

Impact of COVID-19 on Antibody Drugs Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market by Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Market by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies

Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies

Human Monoclonal Antibodies

Murine Monoclonal Antibodies

Market by Manufacturing Process

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Market Analysis of Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process

Market Analysis of Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process

Market Analysis of Human Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process

Market of Murine Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Market by Diseases

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Autoimmune Disease

Solid Tumors

Lymphoma, Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma

Others

Chapter 7 Regulatory Aspects

New Approvals of Monoclonal Antibodies

Recalls and Safety Alerts

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

New Developments

Clinical Trial Phases

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase IV Clinical Trials

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Antibody Drugs

Market Shares of Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Shares of Human Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Shares of Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Shares of Murine Monoclonal Antibodies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Fresenius Kabi

Glaxosmithkline

Genmab A/S

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A.

Seagen

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

UCB Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i520cv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-antibody-drugs-industry-to-2026---advancements-in-manufacturing-technologies-are-driving-growth-301431550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets