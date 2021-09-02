Worldwide Anti-Pollution Mask Industry To 2026 - Featuring 3M, Airinum And Cambridge Mask Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during (2021-2026). Anti-pollution masks refer to a partial face cover that is primarily designed to protect the wearer from air pollutants. Generally, the mask includes three filters, namely primary filter, particle filter, and carbon filter. Anti-pollution masks are commonly available with different particulate respirators, including 3M, N95, N99, N100, P95, R95, etc. These masks offer protection against numerous harmful airborne particles, including gases, smoke, or chemical vapor. Owing to this, anti-pollution masks are widely adopted across various sectors.The increasing prevalence of several respiratory conditions, such as bronchitis, asthma, COPD, etc., due to the rising air pollution levels has catalyzed the demand for anti-pollution masks. Furthermore, rising consumer health concerns have been propelling the need for air filtering products for both personal and occupational applications. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent regulations for ensuring labor safety across several industrial sectors, such as construction, mining, transportation, etc., have also augmented the utilization of anti-pollution masks.The wide availability of these masks across several distribution channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other e-commerce platforms has further bolstered the market growth. Apart from this, various government and non-government organizations are also launching awareness programs for promoting the need for anti-pollution masks. Additionally, the expanding vehicle fleet, along with rising CO2 emissions from surging constructional and industrial activities, is also driving the demand for anti-pollution masks. Moreover, the rising consumer living standards along with increasing per capita expenditures on healthcare and safety products, particularly across the developing regions, are also providing significant growth opportunities. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns towards the increasing land pollution levels due to disposable masks have resulted in a rising demand for reusable anti-pollution masks. Various technological upgradations and rising investments in several R&D activities have also led to the introduction of masks with pollution indicators for conveying pollutant exposure levels by the wearer. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global anti-pollution masks in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Airinum AB, Cambridge Mask Co., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Respro, Totoboba, Vogmask Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global anti-pollution mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-pollution mask market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disposable/reusable?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global anti-pollution mask market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Filter Type6.1 N956.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 N99 and N1006.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 P95 and R956.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Disposable/Reusable7.1 Disposable7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Reusable7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distributional Channel8.1 Offline8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Online8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 3M13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 Airinum AB13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Cambridge Mask Co.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Respro13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Totobobo UK13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Vogmask13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lxodd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-anti-pollution-mask-industry-to-2026---featuring-3m-airinum-and-cambridge-mask-among-others-301367598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets