Worldwide Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Industry To 2025 - Featuring Amby, BOMImed And Clarus Medical Among Others

The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. An anesthesia video laryngoscope is an intubation device used to provide an around-the-corner view of the anterior larynx. It comprises blades, batteries, a camera and an attached monitor to display an enlarged image of the airway structure and facilitate endotracheal intubation (ETI). Unlike conventional direct laryngoscopy (DL), video laryngoscopy (VL) eliminates the requirement for a direct line of sight for practitioners and helps them carry out a detailed examination. Consequently, anesthesia video laryngoscopes are widely utilized in emergency or secondary care settings to manage complicated cases of laryngoscopy. They are also used as teaching tools in medical institutes, owing to their small size and portability.Due to the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the demand for anesthesia video laryngoscopes to provide ETI to patients in the nonoperating room or off-site settings. It also keeps the faces of healthcare professionals away from the airways of patients, thereby minimizing the risk of transmission. These devices can also store the video stream on SD memory cards. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of obesity, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, has increased the adoption of anesthesia video laryngoscope. Besides this, the leading players are focusing on the introduction of product variants that aid in pediatric care. This, in confluence with the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), is expected to impel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ambu A/S, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, BOMImed Inc., Clarus Medical LLC, Daiken Medical Co Ltd., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Orlvision GmbH, Prosurg Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Velosal Medical Incorporated, Verathon Inc. (Roper Technologies) and XION GmbH (Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH). Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the blade type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Rigid Laryngoscope6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Transnasal Flexible Laryngoscope6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Blade Type7.1 Channelled Blade Laryngoscope7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Non-Channelled Blade Laryngoscope7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Critical Care Centers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Ambu A/S14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials 14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.1 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 BOMImed Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Clarus Medical LLC14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 Daiken Medical Co Ltd.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials 14.3.5 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials 14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.6 Medtronic Plc14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Olympus Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.8 Orlvision GmbH14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Prosurg Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Teleflex Incorporated14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Velosal Medical Incorporated14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Verathon Inc. (Roper Technologies)14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 XION GmbH14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/relc5x

