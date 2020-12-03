Worldwide Analytical Standards Industry To 2025 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation And Spex Certiprep Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analytical Standards Market by Category (Organic, Inorganic), Technique (GC, MS, LC, IR, NMR, Gravimetry), Method (Bioanalytical, Dissolution, Material Testing), Application (Food, Environmental, Pharmaceutical, Forensics) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical standards market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%.Factors such as the increasing adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring are propelling the growth of the analytical standards market. Additionally, expected patent expiry of major drugs and biomolecules and development of new analytical methods affect the growth of clinical microbiology market. However, limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies across developing countries is hampering the growth of this market.The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the analytical standards market. Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens. The chromatography segment to witness the highest growth rate in the analytical standards market, by technique, during the forecast period The chromatography segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the rising use of chromatography across various industries (such as environmental testing, food testing, cosmetics, chemicals, research, forensic, and oil & petrochemical), increasing usage of chromatographic standards in pharmaceutical analysis, and the presence of a large number of mature & emerging suppliers that provide a broad range of chromatographic standards across the globe. The environmental analytical standards accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market, by product, in 2019 The environmental analytical standards segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market in 2019. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as regulatory mandates related to the environment, raising awareness of the importance of a clean environment, degradation of environmental quality, and solid waste generation. The raw material segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards, by methodology, in 2019 The raw material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing manufacturing of medicinal & petrochemical products & significant growth in the food & beverage industry, and strong regulatory emphasis on the quality of drugs as well as for food & beverages across the globe. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Global Analytical Standards Market Overview4.2 Analytical Standards Market, by Product, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)4.3 Geographic Analysis: Analytical Standards Market, by Category4.4 Asia-Pacific: Analytical Standards Market, by Technique and Country (2020)4.5 Analytical Standards Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Key Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Public Concerns Related to Optimal Food Safety & Quality5.2.1.2 Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics and Metabolomics5.2.1.3 Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Worldwide5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring5.2.1.5 Stringent Regulatory Scenario in the Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.6 Increasing R&D for Public-Private Investments5.2.1.7 Greater Regulatory Emphasis on Effective Pollution Monitoring & Control5.2.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.2.1 Limited Public Awareness Related to Effective Pollution Monitoring Strategies5.2.2.2 Stringent Storage Requirements for the Successful Deployment of Analytical Standards5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Patent Expiry of Major Drugs and Biomolecules5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Worldwide5.2.4 Key Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Unavailability of the Full Spectrum of Analytical Standards5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians5.2.5 Regulatory Scenario5.2.6 Pricing Analysis5.2.7 COVID-19 Impact5.2.8 Ecosystem Coverage 6 Analytical Standards Market, by Technique6.1 Introduction6.2 Chromatography6.2.1 Ion Chromatography6.2.1.1 Multiple Ion Analysis in a Single Run of Ion Chromatography to Supplement the Market Growth6.2.2 Gas Chromatography6.2.2.1 The High Stability and Sensitivity of this Technique Drives Segment Growth6.2.3 Liquid Chromatography Standards6.2.3.1 High Speed, Efficiency, and Accuracy of Lc to Supplement Segment Growth6.2.4 Thin-Layer Chromatography6.2.4.1 Rapid Analysis Time and Low Solvent Consumption to Drive the Segment Growth6.2.5 Other Chromatography Standards6.3 Spectroscopy6.3.1 Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy6.3.1.1 High-Throughput and Inexpensive Technology to Improve the Adoption of AAS6.3.2 Mass Spectroscopy6.3.2.1 Automated Technique with the Capability to Highlight Specific Metabolites of Disease Drives the Market Growth6.3.3 IR Spectroscopy6.3.3.1 The High Adoption of IR Spectroscopy Techniques Among Researchers & Scientists Supplements Market Growth6.3.4 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry6.3.4.1 High Speed and Accuracy of NMR to Drive Segment Growth6.3.5 X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometry6.3.5.1 Low Cost of Sample Preparation and the Ease of Use of X-Ray Spectrometers to Fuel Segment Growth6.3.6 UV/Visible Spectroscopy6.3.6.1 Quick Analytical Responses of this Technique Drive Market Growth6.3.7 Other Spectroscopy Standards6.4 Titrimetry6.4.1 Market Growth is Mainly Attributed to the Increasing Adoption of Titrimetric Analysis in the Pharmaceutical Industry6.5 Physical Properties Testing6.5.1 Increasing Adoption of PPT Standards in QC Procedures and Instrument Calibration Drives the Market Growth6.5.2 Viscosity Testing6.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Implemented on the Quality of F&B Testing to Drive Segment Growth6.5.3 Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing6.5.3.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology to Drive Segment Growth6.5.4 Color Reference Testing6.5.4.1 Increasing the Production of Petrochemical Products to Aid Market Growth6.5.5 Other Physical Property Testing Standards 7 Analytical Standards Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Food & Beverage Analytical Standards7.2.1 Flavor & Fragrance Standards7.2.1.1 Development of Novel Products in the F&B and Cosmetic Industries to Fuel the Growth of this Segment7.2.2 Carbohydrate Standards7.2.2.1 The Rising Number of Regulations for Food Safety & Labeling to Drive the Growth for Carbohydrate Standards7.2.3 Peptide/Amino Acid Standards7.2.3.1 Mandatory Amino Acid Analysis of Food Items to Fuel Segment Growth7.2.4 Food Additive Standards7.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines to Contribute to the Growth of the Food Additive Standards Market7.2.5 Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards7.2.5.1 New Regulations Related to the Limitations of TFA Content to Drive Segment Growth7.2.6 GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) Standards7.2.6.1 Growing Safety and Regulatory Concerns Related to Gmos Drives Segment Growth7.2.7 Mycotoxin Standards7.2.7.1 Regulations Related to the Concentration of Mycotoxin in Edibles to Fuel Segment Growth7.3 Forensic Analytical Standards7.3.1 Drugs of Abuse Standards7.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Drugs of Abuse to Fuel Segment Growth7.3.2 Doping Standards7.3.2.1 The Strong Presence of Anti-Doping Regulations to Propel Market Growth7.4 Veterinary Drug Analytical Standards7.4.1 Antibiotic Standards7.4.1.1 Government Regulations for the Testing of Animal Food to Increase the Adoption of Antibiotic Standards7.4.2 Hormone Standards7.4.2.1 Growing Consumer Awareness for the Detection of Harmful Hormones to Fuel Segment Growth7.5 Petrochemistry Analytical Standards7.5.1 Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards7.5.1.1 Stringent Government Rules Related to Air Pollution to Aid Segment Growth7.5.2 Biofuel Standards7.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Biofuels to Increase the Adoption of Analytical Standards in this Segment7.6 Environmental Analytical Standards7.6.1 Pesticide Standards7.6.1.1 Guidelines for Monitoring of Pesticides to Increase the Market Size7.6.2 Volatile & Semi-Volatile Standards7.6.2.1 Regulations Mandating Volatile & Semi-Volatile Testing in the Environment to Fuel Market Growth7.6.3 Flame Retardant Standards7.6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Flame Retardant Standards Worldwide Drives Segment Growth7.6.4 Aroclor/PCB and Dioxin Standards7.6.4.1 Strict Government Regulation Owing to Risky Effects Stimulates the Adoption of Pcb and Dioxin Standards7.6.5 Alkylphenol Standards7.6.5.1 Multiple Applications of Alkylphenols in Various Industries to Increase the Market Size7.6.6 Solid Waste Standards7.6.6.1 Increasing Solid Waste Testing in Urban Areas to Drive Segment Growth7.7 Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Analytical Standards7.7.1 Cosmetic Standards7.7.1.1 Regulations Related to Manufacturing & the Storage of Cosmetics to Drive Segment Growth7.7.2 Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards7.7.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Herbal Drugs to Aid in the Adoption of These Standards7.7.3 Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards7.7.3.1 Rising Drug Development to Propel the Market Growth of Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards7.7.4 Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards7.7.4.1 The Identification of Impurities in APIs to Increase the Adoption of Pharmaceutical Reference Standards7.7.5 Pharmacopoeia Standards7.7.5.1 Increasing R&D Activities in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Segment Growth7.7.6 Fluorescent Microparticle Standards7.7.6.1 Increasing Applications of Flow Cytometry and Elemental Analysis to Fuel Segment Growth 8 Analytical Standards Market, by Methodology8.1 Introduction8.2 Raw Material Testing8.2.1 Increasing Manufacturing of Medicinal & Petrochemical Products to Drive Market Growth8.3 Bioanalytical Testing8.3.1 Rising Focus on the Analytical Testing of Biologics and Biosimilars to Supplement Market Growth8.4 Stability Testing8.4.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials to Drive the Market Growth8.5 Dissolution Testing8.5.1 Rising Public-Private Investments for Various Research Activities to Drive the Market Growth8.6 Other Methodologies 9 Analytical Standards Market, by Category9.1 Introduction9.2 Organic Analytical Standards9.2.1 Increasing Drug Development and Clinical Trial Activities in the Life Sciences Industry Fuels Market Growth of Organic Analytical Standards9.3 Inorganic Analytical Standards9.3.1 Various Applications Across Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Petrochemicals Drives the Market Growth of Inorganic Analytical Standards 10 Analytical Standards Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Product Launches, 2016-202011.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations, 2015-202011.3.3 Acquisitions, 2016-202011.3.4 Expansions, 2016-202011.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.4.1 Star11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive11.4.4 Emerging Companies 12 Company Profiles12.1 Merck KGaA12.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.12.3 Waters Corporation12.4 Restek Corporation12.5 Spex Certiprep12.6 Accustandard Inc.12.7 LGC Standards12.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.12.10 The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP)12.11 Mallinckrodt12.12 Cayman Chemical Company12.13 Ricca Chemical Company12.14 GFS Chemicals, Inc.12.15 Chiron AS12.16 Emerging Players12.16.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories12.16.2 Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.12.16.3 CPI International12.16.4 Crescent Chemical12.16.5 Inorganic Ventures 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

