Worldwide Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Industry To 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market (Type: ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market for the forecast period.The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The next section of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market report highlights the USPs, which include technological advancements, key industry events (mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, etc.), top three players operating in the market, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.The report delves into the competition landscape of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Key players operating in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market report. Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the sales/revenue generated by end-users of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2031 and which segment will expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.1.1. Industry Evolution / Developments4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-20314.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis 5. Key Insights5.1. Prevalence of Heart Failure5.2. Brand Analysis5.3. Patient Pathway for Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring5.4. Value Chain Analysis5.5. Pricing Analysis5.6. Reimbursement Scenario5.7. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact) 6. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings / Developments6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-20316.3.1. ECG Devices6.3.1.1. Resting ECG Devices6.3.1.2. Stress ECG Devices6.3.2. Holter Monitors6.3.3. Event Monitors6.3.4. Implantable Loop Recorders6.3.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type 7. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region7.1. Key Findings7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region7.2.1. North America7.2.2. Europe7.2.3. Asia Pacific7.2.4. Latin America7.2.5. Middle East & Africa7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region 8. North America Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Key Findings8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-20318.2.1. ECG Devices8.2.1.1. Resting ECG Devices8.2.1.2. Stress ECG Devices8.2.2. Holter Monitors8.2.3. Event Monitors8.2.4. Implantable Loop Recorders8.2.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-20318.3.1. U.S.8.3.2. Canada8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis8.4.1. By Type8.4.2. By Country 9. Europe Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Key Findings9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-20319.2.1. ECG Devices9.2.1.1. Resting ECG Devices9.2.1.2. Stress ECG Devices9.2.2. Holter Monitors9.2.3. Event Monitors9.2.4. Implantable Loop Recorders9.2.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-20319.3.1. Germany9.3.2. U.K.9.3.3. France9.3.4. Spain9.3.5. Italy9.3.6. Rest of Europe9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis9.4.1. By Type9.4.2. By Country/Sub-region 10. Asia Pacific Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Introduction10.1.1. Key Findings10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-203110.2.1. ECG Devices10.2.1.1. Resting ECG Devices10.2.1.2. Stress ECG Devices10.2.2. Holter Monitors10.2.3. Event Monitors10.2.4. Implantable Loop Recorders10.2.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203110.3.1. China10.3.2. Japan10.3.3. India10.3.4. Australia & New Zealand10.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis10.4.1. By Type10.4.2. By Country/Sub-region 11. Latin America Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Introduction11.1.1. Key Findings11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-203111.2.1. ECG Devices11.2.1.1. Resting ECG Devices11.2.1.2. Stress ECG Devices11.2.2. Holter Monitors11.2.3. Event Monitors11.2.4. Implantable Loop Recorders11.2.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203111.3.1. Brazil11.3.2. Mexico11.3.3. Rest of Latin America11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis11.4.1. By Type11.4.2. By Country/Sub-region 12. Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Introduction12.1.1. Key Findings12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-203112.2.1. ECG Devices12.2.1.1. Resting ECG Devices12.2.1.2. Stress ECG Devices12.2.2. Holter Monitors12.2.3. Event Monitors12.2.4. Implantable Loop Recorders12.2.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203112.3.1. GCC Countries12.3.2. South Africa12.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis12.4.1. By Type12.4.2. By Country/Sub-region 13. Competition Landscape13.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 202013.2. Company Profiles13.2.1. Abbott13.2.1.1. Company Overview13.2.1.2. Company Financials13.2.1.3. Growth Strategies13.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation13.2.2.1. Company Overview13.2.2.2. Company Financials13.2.2.3. Growth Strategies13.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.3. GE Healthcare13.2.3.1. Company Overview13.2.3.2. Company Financials13.2.3.3. Growth Strategies13.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.4. Hill-Rom Holdings13.2.4.1. Company Overview13.2.4.2. Company Financials13.2.4.3. Growth Strategies13.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.13.2.5.1. Company Overview13.2.5.2. Company Financials13.2.5.3. Growth Strategies13.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.6. Medtronic13.2.6.1. Company Overview13.2.6.2. Company Financials13.2.6.3. Growth Strategies13.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.7. Nihon Kohden Corporation13.2.7.1. Company Overview13.2.7.2. Company Financials13.2.7.3. Growth Strategies13.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis13.2.8. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.13.2.8.1. Company Overview13.2.8.2. Company Financials13.2.8.3. Growth Strategies13.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mt0i7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ambulatory-cardiac-monitoring-devices-industry-to-2031---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301343310.html

SOURCE Research and Markets