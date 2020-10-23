Worldwide Almond Flour Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almond Flour - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Almond Flour Market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.Rising urban population, increase in standard of living, and changing lifestyle are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products are hampering the market growth.Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin b, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others. It makes almond flour as an all-purpose carrier and essential flour especially used for baking, cooking, and also in cosmetic. Currently, its demand is increasing in bakery and confectionery products as inclusion of almond flour in these products enhances the nutritional value and helps to give better texture and flavour. In blanched almond flour, firstly the skins of almonds are removed and then they are grounded to make flour while natural almond flour is simply made of grounded almonds and has wide application in preparing bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other food products.Based on the form, the blanched segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for bakery and confectionery products globally, coupled with rise in demand for high protein bakery products in the market. Owing to this demand for confectionery products, the market for blanched almond flour is expected to grow at a substantial growth during the forecast period.By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high awareness about health benefits of consuming almond products such as almond milk and almond flour. Notable expansion of the vegan trend and wide availability of gluten-free products across the European Union will remain the prime booster to Europe's market that currently holds around a third of total almond flour sales. Several European farmers are interested in replacing their traditional sunflower and wheat fields with almond orchards, which would be an excellent factor driving sales of almond flour and related products in the near future.Some of the key players profiled in the Almond Flour Market include Anthony's Goods, barney butter, blue Diamond Growers, bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, Honeyville Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Natures Eats, NOW Foods, Oleander bio SA, Rolling Hills Nut Company, Shiloh Farms, Sincerely Nuts, Treehouse Almonds, and Wellbee's. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Almond Flour Market, By Nature5.1 Introduction5.2 Organic5.3 Conventional 6 Global Almond Flour Market, By Category6.1 Introduction6.2 Low-Carb6.3 Gluten-Free 7 Global Almond Flour Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Indirect7.2.1 Specialty Stores7.2.2 Departmental Stores7.2.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets7.2.4 Discount Stores7.2.5 Convenience Stores7.2.6 Online Retailers7.3 Direct 8 Global Almond Flour Market, By Form8.1 Introduction8.2 Blanched8.3 Natural 9 Global Almond Flour Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Industrial9.3 Household9.4 Dietary Supplements9.5 Cosmetic Industry9.6 Food & Beverages9.6.1 Confectionery9.6.1.1 Nutritional Bars9.6.1.2 Chocolates9.6.1.3 Candies9.6.2 Bakery9.6.2.1 Cakes9.6.2.2 Pastries9.6.2.3 Cookies9.6.3 Dressings & Condiments9.6.4 Sauces & Spreads9.6.5 Ready Meals9.6.6 Beverage Processing 10 Global Almond Flour Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Anthony's Goods12.2 Barney Butter12.3 Blue Diamond Growers12.4 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods12.5 Hodgson Mill12.6 Honeyville Farms12.7 King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.12.8 Natures Eats12.9 NOW Foods12.10 Oleander Bio SA12.11 Rolling Hills Nut Company12.12 Shiloh Farms12.13 Sincerely Nuts12.14 Treehouse Almonds12.15 Wellbee'sFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpqv8v

