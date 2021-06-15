Worldwide Allergy Diagnostic And Treatment Industry To 2029 - By Product Type, Test Type, Allergen Type, Treatment Type And Geography

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Diagnostic And Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allergy diagnosis market is developing significantly with an expected CAGR of above 7.5% from 2019 - 2029. Advances in technological processes are the key growth factor. Skin prick test (SPT) has been highly recommended by European doctors as it is more accurate & least expensive., Introduction of various kinds of kits and instruments have simplified the process of skin prick test (SPT) in the recent years., This led to increase in the revenues and created significant market opportunities.Allergy is the immune reaction to foreign body called allergen; it may arise due to food consumed or inhaled into lungs or in contact with skin through injectable agent or touch. Allergic diseases rank fifth among the leading chronic diseases across all age groups in U.S. Over the period of 50 years of global industrialization, there is a substantial rise in prevalence of allergic diseases. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO) study, the prevalence of allergy ranges from 10% - 40% across all age groups of population. Allergic disease affects more than one billion people worldwide and is anticipated to reach 4 billion in 2050. This increases both direct and indirect burden in terms of rise in healthcare cost, loss of productivity and adverse effect on quality of life. Thus increase in prevalence of allergic diseases and novel diagnostic and treatment products entering the market are the key factors governing the growth of allergy diagnostics and treatment market. Manufacturers dominate the market in terms of revenueDeveloping markets & investments in research technology has led to tremendous growth in revenues. Huge increase in home therapy along with anti-side effect drugs impacted the sales in terms of demand. FDA has approved selling of kits through retail channels has been a boon to retailers as well as local manufacturers. Increasing developments with respect to healthcare infrastructure and emerging regulatory framework in developing economies such as China and India are expected to have significant impact on market revenues. SPT Test growth adoptionThe Allergy test uses methods such as skin prick test, intradermal skin test, epicutaneous test, blood test, special challenged test and so on. STP method is utilized to diagnose allergic patents with rhinoconjunctivitis, asthma (lung allergy), atopic eczema, food & drug allergy. SPT is a vivo test type carried out on individuals. In future the method is expected to lead tremendous growth referable to inexpensive cost, immediate results and precision. Demand for the test & manufacturing kits has an upward curve globally. Immunotherapy an alternative treatment for allergy is is emerging due to increasing innovation and technology. Competitive Analysis by area North America acquired the largest share in 2019, followed by Europe & Asia pacific, and the region is expected to remain strong during the 2019-2029. U.S. remains the key geographic region for allergy testing& treatment, the country offers a wide range of services, including scientific and manufacturing research. Factors driving the market are aging population, change in lifestyle & eating habits, emerging technologies, developing infrastructure, global warming. Developing and under developed countries have higher incidence rate due to increase in population, poverty, lack of nutrients, lack of awareness. Increasing incidences of chronic disease in developed countries are expected to raise the focus on technological advancements during the forecast period, 2019 to 2029. The report discusses impact of covid-19 over the market revenues and operational impact by geography in further detail. Global Allergy treatment market playersThe top companies in this market include bioMerieux, Siemens healthcare, Hitachi chemical diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omega Diagnostic group, Lincoln Diagnostics, Staller genes Greer, Johnson & Johnson services, CiplaInc, AurobindoPharma, ZydusCadila , Lupin, DrReddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical. Key questions answered in this report

