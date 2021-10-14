Worldwide Airport Information Systems Industry To 2026 - Featuring Advantech, Airport Information Systems And CGI Inc Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport information systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An airport information system (AIS) refers to a collection of various technological solutions that are majorly used for displaying flight information to passengers at the airports. It uses electronic or mechanical television screens that are located around the terminal, while the virtual versions of the systems are displayed on the website of the airports. AIS includes the airport operation control center (AOCC) that is responsible for cargo handling, flight dispatch, maintenance management and crew management, along with the departure control system (DCS) that is responsible for passenger check-in and boarding, weather monitoring and flight information display.Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of AIS with various advanced technologies, such as near-field communications, video analytics, geolocation, thermal sensors and 3D face recognition, at airport terminals across the globe, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Authorities are employing these solutions to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience of the passengers.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of baggage handling systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, various airlines are introducing innovative baggage tag devices that are attached to the luggage for assisting in tracking and handling operations at the airport. Other factors, including the rising demand for self-service and automated processes, along with increasing investments to improve the existing infrastructure at the airports, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global airport information systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Airport Information Systems, Amadeus IT Group, CGI Inc., Damarel Systems International Limited, Exelis Inc., IBM Corporation, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, Inform GmbH, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RESA, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG, SITA, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global airport information systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global airport information systems industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global airport information systems industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the airport?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cost?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global airport information systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Airport Information Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Terminal Side6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Air Side6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by System7.1 Airport Operation Control Center7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Departure Control System7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Airport8.1 Class A Airports8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Class B Airports8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Class C Airports8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use9.1 Passenger Systems9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Non-Passenger Systems9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Cost10.1 Operating Cost10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Procurement Cost10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Integration Cost10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Application11.1 Finance & Operations11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Maintenance11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Ground Handling11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Security11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Others11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region 13 SWOT Analysis 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.2 Airport Information Systems16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.3 Amadeus IT Group16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.4 CGI Inc.16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 Damarel Systems International Limited16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6 Exelis Inc.16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7 IBM Corporation16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Ikusi16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.9 Indra Sistemas16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Inform GmbH16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.11 Lockheed Martin16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.12 Northrop Grumman16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.13 RESA16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.14 Rockwell Collins16.3.14.1 Company Overview16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.15 Siemens AG16.3.15.1 Company Overview16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio16.3.15.3 Financials16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.16 SITA16.3.16.1 Company Overview16.3.16.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.17 TAV Technologies16.3.17.1 Company Overview16.3.17.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.18 Thales Group16.3.18.1 Company Overview16.3.18.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.19 Ultra Electronics16.3.19.1 Company Overview16.3.19.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34w00s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-airport-information-systems-industry-to-2026---featuring-advantech-airport-information-systems-and-cgi-inc-among-others-301400496.html

SOURCE Research and Markets