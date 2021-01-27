Worldwide Aircraft Valve Industry To 2027 - Growing Popularity Of Low Cost Carriers Airline And Narrow Body And Wide Body Aircraft Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Valve Type, Aircraft Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 4192.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6084.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.The general aviation sector in the world is growing exponentially since the last few years due to the constant increase in volumes of orders and deliveries. Rising demand for general aviation aircraft is majorly attributed to rise in the purchase of business and corporate jets in developed, as well as a few developing, countries. The presence of multiple general aviation aircraft manufacturers globally is showcasing the year-on-year growth in orders and deliveries. Presently, various general aviation aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are stressing on increasing the flight range and durability of the aircraft models to make flying the aircraft over a longer distance easy for operators. Increase in flying range has fueled intercontinental flying operations in the general aviation aircraft industry. This factor has boosted the procurement of aircraft valves among general aviation aircraft manufacturers and operators, thereby catalyzing the aircraft valve market growth.The aircraft valve market is segmented on the basis of product type, valve type, aircraft type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into fuel system valves, hydraulic system valves, air conditioning system valves, lubrication systems valves, and others. The lubrication system valves segment is projected register the fastest CAGR in the overall aircraft valve market during the forecast period. On the basis of valve type, the market is segmented into pilot valves, poppet valves, flapper-nozzle valves, and others. The poppet valves segment contributed the largest revenue share to the market in 2019. The aircraft valve market, by aircraft type, is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. On basis of end user, the market is segmented into OEM and MRO. The OEM segment held the largest market share in 2019. On the basis of geography, the aircraft valve market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. The market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020-2027. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Valve MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic has been creating challenges for medical institutions, healthcare institutes, manufacturing units, commercial office premises, shopping complexes, and airports worldwide. As North America, Europe and APAC consist of higher density of aircraft and component manufacturers, the outbreak has severely affected the production of each. The lower number of manufacturing staff and temporary suspension of production facilities have resulted in lesser production quantity. Boeing, the aviation giant in the North American region, has witnessed a significant fall in orders and production, which is one of the key factors restraining the aircraft valve market. Apart from Boeing, other aircraft OEMs such as Bombardier, Textron, and Gulfstream also experienced the similar adverse effect of the pandemic. The restricted workforce, disruption in the supply chain, and limited volumes of orders have sternly limited the aircraft valve market players' growth in 2020. Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aircraft valve market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aircraft seals market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Aircraft Valve Market - By Product Type1.3.2 Aircraft Valve Market - By Valve Type1.3.3 Aircraft Valve Market - By Aircraft Type1.3.4 Aircraft Valve Market - By End User1.3.5 Aircraft Valve Market - By Geography 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Aircraft Valve Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Aircraft Valve - Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Constant Growth in Shipment Volumes of General Aviation Aircraft Fleet5.1.2 Shorter Replacement Cycles of Aircraft valve5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Boeing Setback from B737 Max and Discontinuation of A380 and Boeing 747 Program5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) Airline and Narrow Body and Wide Body Aircraft5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Reduction in Weight of Valves and Aircraft5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Aircraft Valve Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Aircraft Valve Market Overview6.2 Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2019 & 20277.3 Fuel System Valves7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Fuel System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Hydraulic System Valves7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Hydraulic System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Air Conditioning System Valves7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Air Conditioning System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Lubrication Systems Valves7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Lubrication Systems Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Other Valves7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Other Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Valve Type8.1 Overview8.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by Valve Type, 2019 & 20278.3 Pilot Valves8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Pilot Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Poppet Valves8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Poppet Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).8.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Flapper-Nozzle Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million). 9. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type9.1 Overview9.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 20279.3 Fixed-Wing9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Fixed-Wing: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Rotary-Wing9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Rotary-Wing: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By End User10.1 Overview10.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 202710.3 OEM10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 OEM: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)10.4.1 Overview 10.4.2 MRO: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Aircraft Valve Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Aircraft Valve Market11.3 Europe : Aircraft Valve Market11.4 APAC: Aircraft Valve Market11.5 MEA: Aircraft Valve Market11.6 SAM: Aircraft Valve Market 12. Aircraft Valve Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 South America 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 Merger and Acquisition 14. Company Profiles14.1 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Crissair, Inc.14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Eaton Corporation plc14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Honeywell International Inc.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 ITT Inc.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Meggitt PLC14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Moog Inc.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Safran S.A14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Triumph Group, Inc.14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tu4u9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-aircraft-valve-industry-to-2027---growing-popularity-of-low-cost-carriers-airline-and-narrow-body-and-wide-body-aircraft-presents-opportunities-301216430.html

SOURCE Research and Markets