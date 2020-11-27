Worldwide Aircraft De-Icing Industry To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft de-icing market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of removing ice, snow and frost from the surface of the aircraft. De-icing agents are usually manufactured using ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids, along with water, corrosion inhibitors, wetting agents and dyes. These agents reduce the freezing point of water and assist in cleaning various components of the aircraft, such as wings, fuselage, control surface, fan blades, engine inlets, propellers, sensors and landing gear. De-icing agents are commonly available in type I, II, III and IV variants that are also used for decontaminating the aircraft body prior to the take-off. As a result, they find extensive applications across the military and commercial aviation sector.Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing passenger comfort and ensuring secure take-off and landing operations, especially during winters. Furthermore, modernization and improvements in the airport ground for handling equipment are also augmenting the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, de-icing agents manufacturers are also developing environment-friendly product variants, thereby contributing to the market growth. Airlines are adopting these recyclable agents to minimize the operational costs of the aircraft and reduce the risks of icing hazards. Other factors, including rising passenger and cargo traffic across the globe, along with increasing construction of new airports, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aircraft de-icing market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.), BASF SE, Clariant AG, General Atomic Technologies, Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.), JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies), Kilfrost Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tronair Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) and Vestergaard Company A/S. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft de-icing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft de-icing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft de-icing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Aircraft De-Icing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Fluid Type6.1 Type I6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Type II6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Type III6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Type IV6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Military7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Equipment8.1 De-Icing Trucks8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Sweepers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 BASF SE14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Clariant AG14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.4 General Atomic Technologies14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials 14.3.7 Kilfrost Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.8 The Dow Chemical Company14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Tronair Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Vestergaard Company A/S)14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/311lkj

