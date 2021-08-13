Worldwide AI Chipsets Industry (2021 To 2026) - Featuring NVidia, IBM And Intel Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates leading market players across the AI chipsets ecosystem, technology strategies, and solution plans. This includes leveraging AI chipsets for support of various emerging and disintermediating technology areas such as edge computing, 5G, and blockchain systems. Additional areas addressed include AI support of emerging computing technologies including edge platforms and servers.

This report also assesses applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets across almost all major industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional service, deployment platforms, and applications for every major industry vertical as well as regional and country forecasts for 2021 to 2026. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.

Select Report Findings:

More than 86% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

United States will generate over $15.2 billion USD by 2026

will generate over by 2026 Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area

IoT will represent over 78% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2026

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 93% of the entire AI chipsets market

The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 86% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 59% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.

Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data, predict actionable insights and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.

Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Research Overview

3.0 AI Chipsets Introduction3.1 AI Chipsets3.1.1 Chipset Components3.1.2 General Purpose Applications3.2 AI Systems3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis3.4 AI Investments3.5 Competitive Market

4.0 Technologies, Solutions, and Markets4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products4.2 AI Technology4.2.1 Machine Learning4.2.2 Machine Learning APIs4.2.3 Deep Machine Learning4.2.4 Natural Language Processing4.2.5 Computer Vision4.2.6 Voice Recognition4.2.7 Context Awareness Computing4.2.8 Neural Networks4.2.9 Facial Recognition4.3 Deployment Platform4.4 IoT Sector4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals4.6 Regional Markets4.7 Value Chain4.8 5G Network and Edge Computing4.9 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics4.10 Industry 4.0 and Factory Automation4.11 Autonomous Networks4.12 Blockchain Networks4.13 Quantum Computing4.14 Machine Intelligence4.15 Nanoscale Technology4.16 Mobile Network Operators

5.0 Company Analysis5.1 NVidia Corporation5.2 IBM Corporation5.3 Intel Corporation5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.5.5 Microsoft Corporation5.6 Baidu Inc.5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.5.10 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)5.11 Apple Inc.5.12 Amazon Inc.5.13 SK Telecom5.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.5.15 Microchip Technology Inc.5.16 Texas Instruments Inc.5.17 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.5.18 XILINX Inc.5.19 Micron Technology5.20 AIBrain Inc.5.21 General Vision Inc.5.22 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited5.23 Graphcore5.24 Analog Devices Inc.5.25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp5.26 Rohm Semiconductor5.27 Semtech Corporation5.28 NXP Semiconductors N.V.5.29 STMicroelectronics5.30 MediaTek Inc.5.31 Renesas Electronics Corporation5.32 ZTE Corporation5.33 NEC Corporation5.34 Broadcom Corporation5.35 Integrated Device Technology Inc.5.36 Toshiba Corporation5.37 Adapteva Inc.5.38 Applied Materials Inc.5.39 Bitmain Technologies Inc.5.40 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited5.41 DeePhi Tech5.42 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.5.43 Horizon Robotics5.44 Mythic5.45 Tenstorrent Inc.5.46 Wave Computing5.47 Mellanox Technologies5.48 Koniku5.49 Numenta Inc.5.50 Imagination Technologies Limited5.51 Synopsys Inc.5.52 SenseTime5.53 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.5.54 Cadence Design Systems Inc.5.55 Rockchip5.56 VeriSilicon Limited5.57 Knuedge Inc.5.58 KRTKL Inc.5.59 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.5.60 SK Hynix Inc.5.61 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited5.62 Alphabet (Google)5.63 Thinci5.64 LG Corporation5.65 SambaNova Systems5.66 Groq5.67 Kalray5.68 Facebook5.69 Almotive5.70 AnotherBrain5.71 BrainChip Holdings5.72 Cerebras Systems5.73 Chipintelli5.74 Tesla (DeepScale)5.75 Kneron5.76 NovuMind5.77 ThinkForce5.78 Vathys5.79 Nervana Systems5.80 Barefoot Networks5.81 Alibaba Group5.82 Megvii5.83 HPE5.84 Dell Inc. (Dell EMC)5.85 Western Digital5.86 Habana5.87 Nokia

6.0 AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2021 - 20266.2 Regional AI Chipsets Market 2021 - 20266.3 AI Chipsets Deployment Forecast 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq1qiy

