Worldwide Agricultural Enzymes Industry To 2026 - Featuring AB Enzymes, BASF And Bioworks Among Others

The global agricultural enzymes market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Agricultural enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions for unblocking the nutrients present in the soil. These enzymes help increase the plant yield and quality by detoxifying the soil that has been processed with pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers. As they also neutralize both acid and alkaline soils, agricultural enzymes are extensively employed in the bioprocessing of fibers, enzyme-assisted silage fermentation, processing of crops and crop residues and the production of various animal feed supplements.The escalating demand for organic food on account of the increasing awareness among individuals about the hazardous impact of pesticides represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the naturally sourced agrochemicals across the globe. Apart from this, the rising concerns about food and environment safety have led to the implementation of stringent regulations. These regulations are impelling farmers to adopt bio-based chemicals in place of their chemical counterparts. This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of agricultural enzymes. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on the development of technologies that assist in producing these enzymes using microorganisms. Microorganisms used in the production of agricultural enzymes grow in closed steel tanks that contain nutrients, including sugar, starch, soy and corn. Besides this, some of these players are also using gene engineering technology to make the enzymes more efficient. Additionally, the increasing global population, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods Plc), Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS), Aries Agro Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Bioworks Inc., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Stoller Group Inc. and Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited). Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global agricultural enzymes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural enzymes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enzyme type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global agricultural enzymes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Agricultural Enzymes Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Enzyme Type6.1 Phosphatases6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Dehydrogenases6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Sulfatases6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Proteases6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Soil Fertility Products7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Control Products7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Growth Enhancing Products7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Crop Type8.1 Cereals and Grains8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Oilseeds and Pulses8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Fruits and Vegetables8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Turf and Ornamentals8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods PLC)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS)14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Aries Agro Ltd.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.4 BASF SE14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Bioworks Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Dupont De Nemours Inc14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Stoller Group Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited)14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

