Worldwide Agricultural Biologicals Industry To 2027 - By Product, Function, Crop Type, Application, End-user And Geography

The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth.Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, UPL, Valagro S.p.A, Valent Biosciences, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Agrinos Inc., Sigma Agri-Science, LLC, Agricen and Lallemand Inc. Products Covered:

Macrobials

Natural Products

Semiochemicals

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Macro-Organisms

Functions Covered:

Crop Enhancement

Crop Protection

Crop Types Covered:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseed & Pulses

Macroindicators

Applications Covered:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Root Dipping

End Users Covered:

Government Agencies

Biological Product Manufacturers

Agricultural Research Institutes

Regions Covered: North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 Application Analysis 3.8 End User Analysis 3.9 Emerging Markets 3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product5.1 Introduction 5.2 Macrobials 5.3 Natural Products 5.4 Semiochemicals 5.5 Biopesticides 5.5.1 Microbials 5.5.2 Biochemicals 5.6 Biostimulants 5.6.1 Acid Based 5.6.2 Seaweed Extract 5.7 Biofertilizers 5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation 5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing 5.8 Macro-Organisms 6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Function6.1 Introduction 6.2 Crop Enhancement 6.3 Crop Protection 6.3.1 Biocontrol 7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cereals & Grains 7.3 Fruits & Vegetables 7.4 Oilseed & Pulses 7.5 Macroindicators 8 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 Foliar Spray 8.3 Seed Treatment 8.4 Soil Treatment 8.5 Post-Harvest 8.6 Root Dipping 9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By End User9.1 Introduction 9.2 Government Agencies 9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers 9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes 10 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.2.1 US 10.2.2 Canada 10.2.3 Mexico 10.3 Europe 10.3.1 Germany 10.3.2 UK 10.3.3 Italy 10.3.4 France 10.3.5 Spain 10.3.6 Rest of Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.4.1 Japan 10.4.2 China 10.4.3 India 10.4.4 Australia 10.4.5 New Zealand 10.4.6 South Korea 10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.5.1 Argentina 10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Chile 10.5.4 Rest of South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 10.6.1 Saudi Arabia 10.6.2 UAE 10.6.3 Qatar 10.6.4 South Africa 10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 BASF SE 12.2 Bayer CropScience 12.3 Isagro S.p.A 12.4 Koppert Biological Systems 12.5 Marrone Bio Innovations 12.6 Novozymes A/S 12.7 Syngenta AG 12.8 UPL 12.9 Valagro S.p.A 12.10 Valent Biosciences 12.11 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation 12.12 Agrinos Inc. 12.13 Sigma Agri-Science, LLC 12.14 Agricen 12.15 Lallemand Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlhluk

