Worldwide Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Industry To 2027 - Featuring AFL, Nexans & Timbercon Among Others

In terms of revenue, the global aerospace fiber optic cables market was valued at US$ 1, 924.65 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period to reach US$ 2, 645.86 million by 2027.The commercial aviation sector has begun to adopt the fiber optic cables technology in the recent past, with limited aircraft fleet using the technology across their airframe. Since the commercial aircraft manufacturers are facing enormous orders and are delivering substantial fleet size to different airlines, the commercial sector poses a lucrative business opportunity for the aerospace fiber optic cables market players. Additionally, the MRO activities are tremendously growing across the globe, and the modification and retrofitting are among the crucial components of aircraft MRO. Thus, retrofitting of fiber optic cables on commercial aircraft fleet is expected to drive the businesses of aerospace fiber optic cables market players.The aerospace fiber optic cables market has been segmented on the basis of mode, application, fir type, end user, and geography. Based on mode, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is segmented as single-mode and multi-mode. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into commercial and military. Geographically, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.Amphenol Corporation, AFL, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp.), Nexans S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Timbercon, Inc., TE Connectivity, Prysmian Group, and OFS Fitel, LLC some of the well-established aerospace fiber optic cables market players. Reasons to Buy

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables MarketThe aircraft production industry is heavily dependent on manual labor despite robotic technology. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by several countries, the aircraft-manufacturing sector is experiencing a significantly lower number of labors in respective aircraft and component manufacturing facilities. Since the aircraft-manufacturing sector is majorly concentrated in North America and Europe, the two regions are facing a tremendous challenge in maintaining its manufacturing pace with the outbreak. The European countries manufacture various aircraft components; however, increasing number of COVID-19 infected patients is posing a significant challenge to a majority of European countries. The plane makers across the globe are witnessing a severe downfall in component procurement, which is reflecting downfall in the production of aircraft.Attributing to the fact that the aerospace fiber optic cables market players are scattered across North America, Europe, and APAC region, the outbreak across these regions has resulted in disruption in adequate manufacturing quantity of fiber optic cables and supply chain. This has negatively affected the aerospace fiber optic cables market.Overall size of the aerospace fiber optic cables market is derived using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the aerospace fiber optic cables market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global aerospace fiber optic cables market based on all segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the aerospace fiber optic cables market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Driver5.1.1 Accentuating Attention towards Aircraft Weight Reduction5.1.2 Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidth over Long Distance5.2 Key Market Restraint5.2.1 Cost Associated with Maintenance of Fiber Optic Cables and Discontinuation of A380 Program5.3 Key Market Opportunity5.3.1 Growing Demand for IFE to Stimulate the Adoption5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies to Surge the Demand5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables - Global Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By Mode7.1 Overview7.2 Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By Mode (2019 and 2027)7.3 Single-mode7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Single-mode: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Multimode-mode7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Multimode-mode: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 Radar Systems8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Radar Systems: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Flight Management Systems8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Flight Management Systems: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Cabin Management Systems8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Cabin Management Systems: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 In-flight Entertainment Systems8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 In-flight Entertainment Systems: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Electronic Warfare8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Electronic Warfare: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Avionics8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Avionics: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.9 Others8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Others: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By Fit Type9.1 Overview9.2 Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By Fit Type (2019 and 2027)9.3 Line Fit9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Line Fit: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Retrofit9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Retrofit: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis - By End user10.1 Overview10.2 Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market, By End user (2019 and 2027)10.3 Military10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Military: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Commercial10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Commercial: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market11.3 Europe: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market11.4 APAC: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market11.5 MEA: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market11.6 SAM: Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market 12. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Market Initiative 14. Company Profiles14.1 AFL14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Amphenol Corporation14.3 Carlisle Companies Incorporated14.4 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Company14.5 Nexans14.6 Ofs Fitel Llc14.7 Prysmian Group14.8 TE Connectivity14.9 Timbercon Inc.14.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp4xf2

