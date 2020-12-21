Worldwide Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry To 2025 - APAC To Register The Highest Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Offering (Solutions (Sandboxing, Endpoint Protection, SIEM, IDS/IPS, and Next-generation Firewall) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global APT protection market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and advanced cyberattacks such as zero-day exploits, persistent threats, malware, and ransomware; stringent government regulations towards adoption of APT protection policies; and proliferation of cloud-based APT protection solutions and services.

By solutions, the SIEM segment expected to hold the largest market size in 2025

SIEM collects security data from network devices, servers, and domain controllers; analyzes the stored data to discover trends; detects threats, and enables organizations to investigate any alerts. APT protection solutions supported with SIEM can help enterprises to resist APTs, detect signs at early stages and prevent major damage to corporation data. APT protection tools fine-tuned with SIEM solutions offer holistic 360-degree protection of a company's ecosystem for a customized security environment with quick and automated analysis of security events aligned with an enterprises' security policies. SIEM solutions monitor both real-time events and past data to detect anomalous and gain visibility into security and compliance violations.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC countries comprise emerging economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India. With the proliferation of AI, IoT, and big data in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security owing to the increasing threat of APT attacks. Organizations in this region are also increasingly focusing on building long-term relationships with their users by providing security to their sensitive data and delivering customized experiences. Organizations that deal with highly sensitive data are increasingly adopting APT protection solutions. With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the APT protection market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting APT protection solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market4.2 Market, by Offering and Deployment Mode4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market: Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks due to the Pandemic5.2.1.2 Strict Government Regulation for Cybersecurity5.2.1.3 Work from Home Lures New Security Challenges5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.1.5 Rise in Cloud Adoption Across Enterprises5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Knowledge Across Enterprises Regarding Apts5.2.2.2 Shortage of Cybersecurity Talent5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emergence of Threat Intelligence Solutions to Mitigate Apts5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Apt Protection Solutions and Services5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats5.2.4.3 Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Value Chain5.5 Ecosystem: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Solutions5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Blockchain5.7.2 Big Data and Analytics5.8 Regulatory Implications5.8.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.8.2 Federal Information Security Management Act5.8.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.8.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (Sox)5.8.5 Soc25.9 Use Cases5.9.1 Use Case: Trend Micro5.9.2 Use Case: Kaspersky Lab5.9.3 Use Case: McAfee5.9.4 Use Case: Check Point5.9.5 Use Case: Proofpoint 6 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: COVID-19 Impact6.1 COVID-19 Impact 7 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers7.1.2 Offering: Market COVID-19 Impact7.1.3 Offering: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments7.2 Solutions7.3 Services 8 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Solution8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers8.1.2 Solutions: Market COVID-19 Impact8.1.3 Solutions: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments8.2 Security Information and Event Management8.3 Endpoint Protection8.4 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System8.5 Sandboxing8.6 Next-Generation Firewall8.7 Forensic Analysis8.8 Other Solutions 9 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Service9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Services: Market Drivers9.1.2 Services: Market COVID-19 Impact9.1.3 Services: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments9.2 Integration and Deployment9.3 Support and Maintenance9.4 Consulting 10 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Deployment Mode10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers10.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market COVID-19 Impact10.1.3 Deployment Mode: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments10.2 Cloud10.3 On-Premises 11 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Organization Size11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers11.1.2 Organization Size: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection COVID-19 Impact11.1.3 Organization Size: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises11.3 Large Enterprises 12 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Vertical12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers12.1.2 Vertical: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Marke COVID-19 Impact12.1.3 Vertical: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance12.3 Construction and Engineering12.4 Healthcare12.5 Retail and Ecommerce12.6 Energy and Utilities12.7 Media and Entertainment12.8 Government and Defense12.9 Information Technology12.10 Telecommunications12.11 Other Verticals 13 Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.3 Europe13.4 Asia-Pacific13.5 Middle East and Africa13.6 Latin America 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.2 Market Evaluation Framework14.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players14.4 Historical Revenue Analysis14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, 2020 15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles15.1 Company Evaluation Matrix15.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology15.1.2 Star15.1.3 Pervasive Players15.1.4 Emerging Leaders15.1.5 Participants15.2 Company Profiles15.2.1 Broadcom15.2.2 McAfee15.2.3 Kaspersky15.2.4 Fortinet15.2.5 Fireeye15.2.6 Raytheon Technologies15.2.7 Sophos15.2.8 Eset15.2.9 Palto Alto Networks 15.2.10 VMware Carbon Black 15.2.11 Microsoft 15.2.12 Cisco 15.2.13 Webroot 15.2.14 F-Secure 15.2.15 Trend Micro 15.2.16 Cyberark15.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202015.3.1 Progressive15.3.2 Responsive15.3.3 Dynamic15.3.4 Starting Blocks15.3.5 Revbits15.3.6 Wijungle15.3.7 Bluvector15.3.8 Aristi Labs15.3.9 Securden 15.3.10 Red Sift 15.3.11 Zecops 15.3.12 XM Cyber 16 Adjacent/Related Markets16.1 Introduction16.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market16.2.1 Market Definition16.3 Endpoint Security Market16.3.1 Market Definition16.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market16.4.1 Market Definition 17 Appendix17.1 Discussion Guide17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal17.3 Available Customizations

