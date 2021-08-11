Worldwide Active Optical Cable Industry To 2028 - Advancements In Fiber Optic Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Optical Cable Market By Technology, Connector Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active optical cable market has witnessed an increase in revenue due to its increased adoption across various regions, on account of its advantages over other communication cables. In optical cables the information is transmitted through light, which has been reflected due to the total, internal reflection phenomena. The global active optical cable market is swiftly expanding and replacing the copper wires; the technological development in the optical fiber is further expected to enhance the use of active optical cables. The factors driving the global market growth are rise in investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region increase in the demand for higher bandwidth, greater adoption of optical cables in data centers, and advancement in the telecom industry.Factors such as increase in bandwidth requirements, huge data center deployments, and rise in adoption of virtualization and cloud-based service drive the growth of the active optical cable market globally. However, the major challenges faced by the industry include high implementation cost of AOCs and vulnerability to physical damage and transmission losses. Furthermore, improved connectivity in emerging countries and advancements in fiber optics technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.The active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of connector type, technology, application, and region. The connector type segment is divided into QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP, and others. By protocol, the market is analyzed across InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and others. By application, the market is studied across data center, high-performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. The key players profiled in the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment industry include 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Finisar Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, IBM, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, Siemon Company, and Sumitomo Electric Industries ltd.These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the active optical cable market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the active optical cable market.

The active optical cable market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS3.2.1. COVID-19 outbreak3.2.2. Impact on market size3.2.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.2.4. Parent industry impact3.2.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.2.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense: 3.2.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products3.2.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model3.2.6. Opportunity window3.3. KEY FINDINGS3.3.1. Top impacting factors3.3.2. Top investment pockets3.3.3. Top winning strategies3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING (2020)3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Increase in demand for higher bandwidth3.6.1.2. Growth in demand for active optical cable in data center3.6.1.3. Increase in transition toward faster optical networks by the telecom sector3.6.1.4. Increase in investment by government to improve connectivity globally3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. High initial investment associated with active optical cable3.6.3. Opportunity3.6.3.1. Advancements in fiber optic technology CHAPTER 4: ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. INFINIBAND4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. ETHERNET4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. HDMI4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. DISPLAYPORT4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. USB4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country4.7. OTHERS4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY CONNECTOR TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. QSFP5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. CXP5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. CDFP5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. CFP5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. SFP5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country5.7. OTHERS5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. DATA CENTER6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. PERSONAL COMPUTER6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. DIGITAL SIGNAGE6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country6.6. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis, by country6.7. OTHERS6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES 8.1.3M COMPANY8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. R&D expenditure8.1.7. Business performance8.2. AMPHENOL CORPORATION8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. R&D expenditure8.2.7. Business performanc8.3. AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (BROADCOM INC.)8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. R&D expenditure8.3.7. Business performance8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. FINISAR CORPORATION (II-VI INC.)8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. FUJITSU LIMITED8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Operating business segments8.5.5. Product portfolio8.5.6. R&D expenditure8.5.7. Business performance8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.6.6. R&D expenditure8.6.7. Business performance8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Operating business segments8.7.5. Product portfolio8.7.7. R&D expenditure8.7.8. Business performance8.7.9. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. MOLEX, LLC8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SIEMON COMPANY8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. R&D expenditure8.10.7. Business performance8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

