Worldwide Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Industry To 2026 - Improvements In Product Properties Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market Research Report by Type, Form, Health Benefit, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 167.38 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 179.22 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% reaching USD 257.08 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, including ADM, Ajinomoto, Amway, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, Balchem Inc, Barrington Chemical Corporation, BASF, Bi Nutraceuticals, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danone S A, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., DowDuPont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kerry Group, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Nestle S A, Sydler Group Of Companies, and Tate & Lyle. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle5.2.2. Growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness about a balanced diet5.2.3. Mandates on food fortification by government organizations5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High price of fortified products5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Product awareness and penetration in developing economies5.4.2. Improvements in product properties5.4.3. Growing consumption of immunity booster due to COVID-195.5. Challenges5.5.1. Consumer cynicism towards nutraceutical products 6. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Carotenoids6.3. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates6.4. Minerals6.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids6.6. Phytochemical & Plant Extracts6.7. Prebiotics6.8. Probiotics6.9. Proteins & Amino Acids6.10. Vitamins 7. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Form7.1. Introduction7.2. Dry7.3. Liquid 8. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Health Benefit8.1. Introduction8.2. Bone Health8.3. Gut Health8.4. Heart Health8.5. Immunity8.6. Nutrition8.7. Weight Management 9. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Animal Nutrition9.3. Dietary Supplements9.4. Functional Beverages9.5. Functional Food9.6. Personal Care 10. Americas Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. ADM14.2. Ajinomoto14.3. Amway14.4. Arla Foods14.5. Associated British Foods14.6. Balchem Inc.14.7. Barrington Chemical Corporation14.8. BASF14.9. Bi Nutraceuticals14.10. Cargill14.11. Chr. Hansen14.12. Danone S A14.13. Divi's Laboratories Ltd.14.14. DowDuPont14.15. DSM14.16. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited14.17. Glanbia Plc14.18. Ingredion14.19. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.14.20. Kerry Group14.21. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group14.22. Nestle S A14.23. Sydler Group Of Companies14.24. Tate & Lyle 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5586g

