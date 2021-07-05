Worldwide Activated Alumina Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include BASF, Honeywell International And Huber Engineered Materials Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Alumina Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated alumina market reached a value of US$ 1.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Activated alumina refers to the dry and granular form of aluminum oxide. It is highly porous and bonds with liquids and gases without altering its chemical or physical form. It is formed by dihydroxylation of aluminum hydroxide and is commonly used as a desiccant in water treatment processes and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. It also exhibits resistance to abrasion and thermal shocks and does not shrink, swell or disintegrate upon immersion in water. It can also sustain extreme conditions, such as high temperature and acidic or alkaline environments, owing to which it finds extensive applications across various industries and sectors, including oil and gas, water treatment, healthcare and plastics.The market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for water treatment solutions across the globe. Activated alumina is extensively used for the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology that is utilized in the purification of drinking water. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for purifying lithium, which is used in glass, ceramics, lubricating greases, batteries and air treatment, is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the thriving healthcare industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Activated alumina bio-ceramics are used as an alternative to metal alloys in the manufacturing of surgical and dental implants. They exhibit anti-corrosion properties, along with low friction and high durability. Other factors, including growing product utilization in refinery projects and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Breakup by Application:

Catalyst

Desiccant

Absorbent

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Beads

Breakup by Mesh Size:

80-150 Mesh

150-300 Mesh

Above 300 Mesh

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axens, BASF SE, Dynamic Adsorbents Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd., Porocel Industries, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Sialca Industries, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global activated alumina market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global activated alumina market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mesh size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global activated alumina industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Activated Alumina Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Catalyst6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Desiccant6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Absorbent6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry7.1 Water Treatment7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pharmaceutical7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Textile7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Oil & Gas7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Chemical7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Form8.1 Powder8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Beads8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Mesh Size9.1 80-150 Mesh9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 150-300 Mesh9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Above 300 Mesh9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators14.1 Key Price Indicators14.2 Price Structure14.3 Price Trends 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Axens15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 BASF SE15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Huber Engineered Materials15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Jiangxi sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co., Ltd15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Porocel Industries15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Sialca Industries15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Sorbead India15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

