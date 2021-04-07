Worldwide Action Camera Industry To 2027 - Introduction Of Cameras With Enhanced Features Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Action camera Market by End User, Technology and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A camera is a device that is used to capture moments in picture format (photographs). A basic camera model that can click one picture at a time is usually called still camera while a camera that is used to take moving pictures is popular as movie camera. New generation of cameras are called digital cameras. Digital camera captures photographs in digital memory format. Majority of cameras that are produced in the 21st century are digital. An action camera popularly known as an action-cam is a digital HD camera designed for recording action while involving live in action. These cameras are small, lightweight, and highly portable. They are great for recording action, which makes them ideal for shooting video either in difficult locations, on the move, or at a high speeds. Action cameras can be used for activities such as cycling, skydiving, skateboarding, climbing, and surfing. Consumers generally place action cameras on a hat or helmet, on chest, or on handlebars of a bike or similar vehicle.Action cameras are designed to require minimal user interaction once recording has begun so that user can capture continuous action without any interaction and disturbance with camera. It records pictures and videos onto a micro SD card and has slots for either a USB-C connector or a Micro-USB. These cameras can also record high-definition video with average speed for 4K video at 60 fps and 120 or 240 fps for slow-motion video recording. Action cameras are available in various picture capturing technologies such as standard definition (SD), the high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (ultra HD). Professional users use cameras to live stream videos and actions while they are performing it so that users can get experience of live adventurous activities. In recent times, there has been a significant increase in growth of professional career in photography and videography, which benefits growth of the action cameras market.Rise in disposable income and growth in popularity of adventurous activities such as surfing, skydiving, caving, and snorkeling is the major reason for increase in demand for action cameras by both professional customers and personal users to capture memories and experience during these exciting outdoor recreational activities. Latest trends in action camera markets are coming in form of digital upgradation and use of IoT. Keeping in mind brand loyalty tendency and behavior of consumers, manufacturers are mainly focusing on adding IoT services such as cloud computing to expand multimedia functioning of action camera solutions. High cost of action cameras is the major factor that sometimes influences personal users to adopt smartphones having advanced camera and video features. Considering this trend of consumers behavior to overcome this restrain, market players are engaging in inventing waterproofing, increasing durability, providing compact design, making products available in low cost, and providing weather resistance action cameras to lure consumers for their products.Some of key companies profiled in the report include GoPro, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Sony Corporation, Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co., Ltd, Drift Innovation Ltd, The Ricoh Company, World Wide Licenses Ltd -iON, Eastman Kodak Company, Toshiba Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation. Key benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the action camera market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative action camera market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the action camera market growth is provided.

An extensive action camera market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments and regions exhibiting favourable growth.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers3.2.3. Threat of substitution3.2.4. Threat of new entrants3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry3.3. Covid-19 Impact on Action camera market3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Rise in popularity of social media content and marketing3.4.1.2. Rise in the popularity of adventure sports3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Rapid penetration of smartphones with evolving camera technology3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Introduction of cameras with enhanced features CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY END USER4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user4.2. Professional4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Personal4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology5.2. Standard Definition (SD)5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. High Definition (HD)5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Ultra-high Definition (HD)5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Distribution Channel6.2. Brand Outlets6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Supermarkets/hypermarkets6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. E-Commerce6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Specialty Stores6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: ACTION CAMERA MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20198.2. Product Mapping8.3. Competitive Dashboard8.4. Competitive Heatmap CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. DRIFT INNOVATION LTD9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. GOPRO, INC.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.3. KODAK9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executive9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. R&D Expenditure9.3.7. Business performance9.4. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. R&D Expenditure9.4.6. Business performance9.5. SHENZHEN ARASHI VISION CO., LTD9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D Expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.6. Sony Corporation9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. R&D Expenditure9.6.6. Business performance9.7. THE RICOH COMPANY9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Product portfolio9.8. TOSHIBA9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.9. WORLD WIDE LICENSES LTD -ION9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. R&D Expenditure9.9.7. Business performance9.10. XIAOMI9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsq7hr

