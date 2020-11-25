Worldwide Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Industry To 2030 - Long-range Cars To Boost Up The Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Research Report: By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle (Two-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Mounting (Integrated, Separated) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is predicted to advance at 11.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and reach a valuation of $10,578.8 million by 2030. This would be because of the rising incorporation of acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) in electric vehicles including both passenger cars and two-wheelers. According to the findings of the publisher, a market research company based in India, as many as 24.7 million units of such systems were installed in electric vehicles in 2019.The increasing pollution levels in several countries, rising consumer preference for electric vehicles over the fossil fuel-powered automobiles, surging implementation of strict emission norms and regulations, and the provision of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates by the governments of various countries on electric vehicles are the main factors propelling the growth of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market across the globe. Additionally, the incorporation of AVAS is increasingly being made necessary in EVs for enhancing pedestrian safety.Globally, the acoustic vehicle alerting system market is predicted to register the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the future years. This is because of the mushrooming sales of EVs in China, which is home to the largest EV industry in the world with sales of over 90% of the total electric two-wheeler sales (15 million units of scooter, motorbike, and moped) and nearly 50% of the total electric car sales all over the globe in 2019.Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market would demonstrate explosive growth throughout the world in the upcoming years, mainly because of the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the rising enactment of government regulations all around the world that mandate the incorporation of AVAS in electric vehicles. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Product4.1.1.1 BEV4.1.1.2 PHEV4.1.1.3 FCEV4.1.2 By Vehicle4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler4.1.2.2 Four-wheeler4.1.3 By Distribution Channel4.1.3.1 OEM4.1.3.2 Aftermarket4.1.4 By Mounting4.1.4.1 Integrated4.1.4.2 Separated4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Emulating combustion engine4.3.1.2 Consolidation and joint ventures among key players4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles4.3.2.1.1 Growing environmental concerns4.3.2.1.2 Government support for electric vehicle adoption4.3.2.2 Declining cost of components4.3.2.3 New electric car variants4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 High initial cost of electric vehicles4.3.3.2 Underdeveloped value chain4.3.3.3 Reducing subsidies on mass adoption of electric cars4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Growth opportunities in emerging economies4.3.4.2 Long-range cars to boost up the market4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes Chapter 5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape5.1 North America5.1.1 U.S.5.2 Europe5.2.1 U.K.5.3 APAC5.3.1 Japan5.3.2 China Chapter 6. Impact of COVID-19 on EV Industry6.1 Market Size and Forecast6.2 COVID-19 - Auto Plant Shutdowns6.3 Revise - Policy Development and Regulations6.3.1 EV Policy Development Cycle6.4 North America Electric Vehicle Market6.4.1 COVID-19 Impact6.4.1.1 Microeconomic impact- lockdown6.4.1.2 Plummeting oil prices6.4.1.3 Effect on supply chain6.5 Europe Electric Vehicle Market6.5.1 COVID-19 Impact6.5.1.1 Microeconomic impact- lockdown6.5.1.2 Inevitable production loss6.5.1.3 Environmental regulations6.5.1.4 Cash crunch in capital intensive industry6.6 APAC Electric Vehicle Market6.6.1 COVID-19 Impact6.6.1.1 Microeconomic impact- lockdown6.6.1.2 Re-examining strategies6.7 LAMEA Electric Vehicle Market6.7.1 COVID-19 Impact6.7.1.1 Microeconomic impact- lockdown6.7.1.2 Trade restrictions - import and export6.7.1.3 Effect on supply chain Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Propulsion7.2 By Vehicle7.3 By Distribution Channel7.4 By Mounting7.5 By Region Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Propulsion8.2 By Vehicle8.3 By Distribution Channel8.4 By Mounting8.5 By Country Chapter 9. Europe Size and Forecast9.1 By Propulsion9.2 By Vehicle9.3 By Distribution Channel9.4 By Mounting9.5 By Country Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Propulsion10.2 By Vehicle10.3 By Distribution Channel10.4 By Mounting10.5 By Country Chapter 11. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast11.1 By Propulsion11.2 By Vehicle11.3 By Distribution Channel11.4 By Mounting11.5 By Country Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Global Strategic Developments in the Market12.1.1 Product Launches12.1.2 Partnerships12.1.3 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Mando Corporation13.1.1 Business Overview13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings13.1.3 Key Financial Summary13.2 DENSO CORPORATION13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings13.2.3 Key Financial Summary13.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.13.3.1 Business Overview13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3.3 Key Financial Summary13.4 Tesla Inc.13.4.1 Business Overview13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings13.4.3 Key Financial Summary13.5 Volkswagen AG13.5.1 Business Overview13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings13.5.3 Key Financial Summary13.6 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance13.6.1 Business Overview13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings13.6.3 Key Financial Summary of Renault-Nissan Alliance13.6.4 Key Financial Summary of Mitsubishi13.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.13.7.1 Business Overview13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7.3 Key Financial Summary13.8 Delphi Technologies PLC13.8.1 Business Overview13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings13.8.3 Key Financial Summary13.9 Robert Bosch GmbH13.9.1 Business Overview13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings13.9.3 Key Financial Summary13.10 Daimler AG13.10.1 Business Overview13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings13.10.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 14. Appendix14.1 Abbreviations14.2 Sources and References14.3 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7cj2g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-acoustic-vehicle-alerting-system-industry-to-2030---long-range-cars-to-boost-up-the-market-301180529.html

SOURCE Research and Markets