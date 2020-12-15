Worldwide Acne Drugs Industry To 2025 - By Acne Type, Drug Class, Drug Type, Route Of Administration And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acne drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Acne drugs refer to the medications used for treating a dermatological infection characterized by the inflammation in the hair follicles on skin. It is usually caused by hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate intake of water and excessive consumption of sugars, salts or carbohydrates. Some of the commonly used acne drugs include topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments and dapsone-based gels, along with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents and isotretinoin. These drugs minimize the levels of oil production in the body, speed up skin cell turnover, control acne breakouts, reduce scarring and damage to the skin and prevent inflammation.The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth. The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global acne drugs market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma Holding SA, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global acne drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global acne drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the acne type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global acne drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Acne Drugs Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Acne Type6.1 Comedonal6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Inflammatory6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Cystic6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.3 Market Forecast6.4 Postsurgical/Wound6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Drug Class7.1 Retinoids7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Antibiotics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Hormonal Agents7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Combination Drugs7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Drug Type8.1 OTC Drugs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Prescription Drugs8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration9.1 Topical9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Oral9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Injectable9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Allergan Plc15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials 15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials 15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Galderma Holding SA15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6.3 Financials 15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.7.3 Financials 15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqtfch

