Worldwide 5G Network Densification Industry To 2026 - Featuring Verizon Wireless, China Mobile And Comcast Among Others

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G network densification report evaluates the market for small cells and WiFi to support cellular wireless communications. It provides market analysis and forecasts for the technologies, solutions, and infrastructure to support increasingly denser 5G networks. The report provides analysis and forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

Analysis includes consideration of outdoor deployments in a variety of form factors and locations as well as indoor deployment and extension of radio signals from outdoor-to-indoor. The latter is particularly important with 5G new radio, which leverages the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum band. Solutions from leading vendors such as Pivotal Commware will facilitate seamless 5G communications for indoor environments that otherwise may not receive a 5GNR mmWave signal.

Select Report Findings:

Global small cell will reach $5.7 billion by 2026, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions

by 2026, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions Global carrier WiFi will reach $4.2 billion by 2026 with Asia Pac leading followed by North America and Europe , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades

by 2026 with leading followed by and , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades Increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband capacity and coverage will continue to play a substantial role in carrier WiFi and small cell market's growth

5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks.

A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of cellular small cells, macro cells and carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. HetNets are important drivers for the evolution of LTE and critical for 5G networks, which rely upon a greater number of shorter-range radio units for continuous communications.

Physics dictates that higher frequencies need more power and/or more coverage as an RF signal fades more than a lower frequency signal. This is why there will need to be at least an order of magnitude more antennas than required for LTE. Putting this into perspective, the United States will go from roughly 30,000 antennas to 300,000 or more nationally.

5G antennas will be found virtually everywhere in metropolitan areas, but it will not be enough. While dramatically increased coverage will surely support many early 5G applications, such as fixed wireless (ISP alternative, back-haul, and front haul), it will not be enough to support continuous 5G mobility coverage. This will be vitally important for certain applications such as self-driving cars and connected vehicle services.

In terms of deploying radio access network infrastructure, carriers seek to leverage cloud RAN topologies that include centralization of baseband processing units (BBU) that may serve multiple remote radio heads. This facilitates the control of BBU for many different sites on a remote basis. This type of 5G densification strategy optimizes resource utilization and provides various operational improvements such as the ability to upgrade BBUs for different sites without the need to dispatch personnel to each site.

Driven by the growing surge for mobile broadband, carriers worldwide are investing in WiFi and small cells as part of HetNet infrastructure to expand network capacity and coverage. Not only do WiFi and small cell deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. In many cases, small cells can utilize the same frequency spectrum that carriers have allocated for macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points leverage unlicensed spectrum.

The associated savings in both capital expenditures and operational expenses, combined with higher throughput rates, make WiFi and small cells a necessity for mobile network operators worldwide. We expect the carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a brisk rate over the next ten years. However, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology2.1 Evolution towards Heterogeneous Networks2.2 Carrier WiFi2.2.1 Open Access vs. Mobile Data Offload Carrier WiFi2.2.2 Convergence with Small Cell Solutions2.3 Small Cells2.3.1 Femtocells2.3.2 Picocells2.3.3 Microcells2.3.4 Metrocells2.4 Convergent Small Cell Architecture2.5 Small Cell Deployment Scenarios2.5.1 Home/Residential Deployments:2.5.2 Enterprise Deployments:2.5.3 Metro and Public Space Deployments:2.5.4 Rural Deployments:2.6 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Standardization2.6.1 Small Cell Forum2.6.2 Hotspot Task Group2.6.3 Next Generation Hotspot

3 5G Network Planning and Densification3.1 Overview3.2 Small Cells and 5G Future3.3 Top Ten Milestones on the Road to 5G3.4 Plans and Initiatives of 5G by Government3.5 Creation of a Diverse Telecoms Supply Market3.6 Use Cases Associated with 5G

4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells4.1 Key Market Drivers4.1.1 The Increasing Demand for Mobile Broadband4.1.2 CapEX and OpEX Reduction4.1.3 Licensed RF frequencies4.1.4 Support for Various Wireless Technologies/Environments4.1.5 Higher Throughput per Cell4.1.6 Quality of Service4.1.7 Energy Savings: Towards a Greener Network Environment4.1.8 New Application and Service Opportunities4.1.9 Small Cell Targeted Advertising4.2 Market Barriers and Challenges4.2.1 Coverage and Performance Uncertainty4.2.2 Security Considerations4.2.3 Interference Management4.2.4 Mobility Management4.2.5 Self-Organization4.2.6 Backhaul Challenges4.2.7 Alternative Solutions4.3 Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Value Chain4.4 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Industry Roadmap4.4.1 Commercialization of Femtocells4.4.2 Managed WiFi Data Offloading4.4.3 Macrocells, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi Integration4.5 Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE and Beyond: Key Trends4.5.1 Distributed Antenna System Integration4.5.2 Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS) and Femtocells as a Service (FaaS)4.5.3 Self-Organizing Networks (SON)4.5.4 Cloud RAN and its Impact on the Small Cell Industry4.5.5 Proliferation of WiFi Technology in Small Cells

5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments5.1 AT&T Mobility5.1.1 Company Overview5.1.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.2 Eircom5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.3 KDDI5.3.1 Company Overview5.3.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.4 Korea Telecom5.4.1 Company Overview5.4.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.5 SK Telecom5.5.1 Company Overview5.5.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.6 Optus Australia5.6.1 Company Overview5.6.2 5G Network Densification of Company 5.7 SFR France5.7.1 Company Overview5.7.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.8 Sprint (T-Mobile)5.8.1 Company Overview5.8.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.9 Reliance Communications5.9.1 Company Overview5.9.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.10 Softbank Japan5.10.1 Company Overview5.10.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.11 NTT DoCoMo5.11.1 Company Overview5.11.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.12 SingTel5.12.1 Company Overview5.12.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.13 Telefonica O2 UK5.13.1 Company Overview5.13.1 5G Network Densification of Company5.14 T-Mobile5.14.1 Company Overview5.14.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.15 Tim Brasil5.15.1 Company Overview5.15.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.16 U.S Cellular5.16.1 Company Overview5.16.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.17 Verizon Wireless5.17.1 Company Overview5.17.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.18 Vodafone5.18.1 Company Overview5.18.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.19 China Mobile5.19.1 Company Overview5.19.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.20 Comcast5.20.1 Company Overview5.20.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.21 Zain Bahrain5.21.1 Company Overview5.21.2 5G Network Densification of Company5.22 Zain Saudi Arabia5.22.1 Company Overview5.22.2 5G Network Densification of Company

6 Vendor Landscape6.1 Key Vendor Strategic Initiatives in 5G Network Densification6.2 Vendor Product Portfolio and Strategy6.2.1 ADTRAN6.2.2 Argela6.2.3 Airvana6.2.4 Aptilo Networks6.2.5 Arcadyan Technology Corporation6.2.6 Aruba Networks6.2.7 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise6.2.8 Aviat Networks6.2.9 Cisco 6.2.10 CommScope 6.2.11 Contela 6.2.12 Ericsson 6.2.13 Huawei 6.2.14 ip.access 6.2.15 Juniper Networks 6.2.16 Motorola Solutions 6.2.17 NEC 6.2.18 Radisys 6.2.19 Samsung

7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations7.1 Network Planning and Dimensioning7.2 Small Cell AP Type7.3 Interference Management7.4 Auto-configuration and SON7.5 Carrier Aggregation7.6 Seamless Mobility7.7 Authentication and Security7.8 Backhaul Solutions7.9 Upgradability7.10 Target Site Selection7.11 Requirements Specification and Procurement7.12 CapEx, OpEx, and TCO

8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts8.1 Global Carrier WiFi Market 2021 - 20268.1.1 Global Carrier WiFi Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 20268.1.2 Global Carrier WiFi Access Point and Controller Unit Shipments 2021 - 20268.1.3 WiFi Offload vs. Standard WiFi Access Points 2021 - 20268.1.4 Regional Carrier WiFi Market 2021 - 20268.2 Carrier WiFi Unit Shipments and Revenues by Region 2021 - 20268.2.1 Asia Pacific8.2.2 Eastern Europe8.2.3 Latin & Central America8.2.4 Middle East & Africa8.2.5 North America8.2.6 Western Europe8.3 Global Small Cell Market 2021 - 20268.3.1 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 20268.3.2 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Cell Type: 2021 - 20268.3.3 Global Femtocell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 20268.3.4 Global Picocell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 20268.3.5 Global Microcell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 20268.3.6 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Technology 2021 - 20268.3.7 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments by Spectrum 2021 - 20268.3.8 Global 5G Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Location 2021 - 20268.3.9 Global 5G Small Cell Unit Shipments by Technology 2021 - 2026 8.3.10 Regional Small Cell Market 2021 - 20268.4 Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenues by Region 2021 - 20268.4.1 Asia Pacific8.4.2 Eastern Europe8.4.3 Latin and Central America8.4.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.5 North America8.4.6 Western Europe

