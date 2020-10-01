Worldwide 5G Infrastructure Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Infrastructure - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Infrastructure market accounted for $770.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $46,790.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications and increasing machine-to-machine/IoT connections due to the involvement of various devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital expenditure due to the deployment of network architecture model and spectrum challenges is hampering the growth of the market.5G infrastructure is the ultra-broadband network supporting high-speed Internet service. 5G has been designed to meet the very large growth in data and connectivity of present modern society, the internet of things (IoT) with billions of connected devices and other forthcoming innovations. 5G technology is capable of tackling the futuristic requirements of multiple end-user sectors and helping in developing a linked atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic transformation.Based on the end-user, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the surging demand for 5G services in a bid to provide seamless connectivity to devices such as Ultra-HD wireless cameras, extended reality headsets and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the strong and prominent players, the high adoption rate of new advanced technologies and spending by the U.S. government for the provision of 5G infrastructures in various government and private organizations.Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Infrastructure Market include Cavium, Samsung, ZTE, Siklu Communication, Analog Devices Inc., Nokia Networks, Comba Telecom Systems, Mavenir, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation., Huawei, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Commscope, NEC, Cisco and Alpha Networks. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 End User Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure5.1 Introduction 5.2 Solutions 5.2.1 Radio Access Network (RAN) 5.2.1.1 Base Station 5.2.1.1.1 Small Cell 5.2.1.1.1.1 Pico Cell 5.2.1.1.1.2 Micro Cell 5.2.1.1.1.3 Femtocell 5.2.1.1.2 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)5.2.1.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) 5.2.2 Core Network5.2.2.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN) 5.2.2.2 Network Slicing 5.2.2.3 Network Function Virtualization (NFV) 5.2.2.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) 5.2.2.5 Fog Computing 5.2.3 Transport Network5.3 Services 5.3.1 Training & Education 5.3.2 Support & Maintenance 5.3.3 Implementation & Integration 5.3.4 Consulting 6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture6.1 Introduction 6.2 5G Standalone (NR + Core)6.3 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) 7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency7.1 Introduction 7.2 Sub-1 GHz (Low Band)7.3 1-6 GHz (Mid Band) 7.4 Above 6 GHz 8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Chipset Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chips 8.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips 8.4 Mable Gate Array (FPGA) Field-Program 8.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chips 9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Component9.1 Introduction 9.2 Cables 9.3 Fibers 9.4 Antenna 9.4.1 Active Antenna9.4.2 Passive Antenna9.5 Wireless Backhaul 9.6 Transceivers 9.7 Router 9.8 Modem 10 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Residential (Home Automation) 10.3 Industrial 10.3.1 Remote Machinery10.3.2 Machine-to-Machine Communication 10.3.3 Industrial Automation 10.3.4 Smart Manufacturing 10.3.4.1 Wireless Industry Camera 10.3.4.2 Logistic & Inventory Monitoring 10.3.4.3 Industrial Sensors 10.3.4.4 Industrial Analytics 10.3.4.5 Collaborative Robot/Cloud-Robot 10.3.4.6 Cloud-Based Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)10.3.5 Oil & Gas 10.3.6 Mining 10.3.7 Machinery Automation 10.3.8 Energy & Utilities10.3.9 Construction10.4 Government 10.5 Automotive 10.5.1 Intelligent Navigation 10.5.2 Digital Logistics10.5.3 Autonomous Driving 10.6 Energy and Utilities 10.6.1 Smart Metering10.6.2 Smart Grid10.7 Consumer Electronics10.7.1 Augmented and Virtual Reality Devices 10.7.2 Smartphones and Tablets 10.8 Commercial 10.9 Media & Entertainment10.10 Transportation & Logistics10.10.1 Ships and Ports Connectivity 10.10.2 Infotainment Systems 10.10.3 Drones 10.10.4 Connected Fleets10.11 Smart Retail 10.12 Smart Agriculture 10.13 Aerospace & Defense10.14 e-Health 10.14.1 Remote Patient Monitoring 10.14.2 Remote Diagnosis & Surgery 10.14.3 Hospital Assistant Robot 10.15 Public Safety & Surveillance10.16 Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructures 10.17 Enterprise/Corporate10.18 Smart City 10.18.1 IoT Connected Devices 10.18.2 Cloud-Computing/Storage 10.19 Consumer Services 10.19.1 Home Broadband Services 10.19.1.1 Web-Browsing 10.19.1.2 UHD TV/Video 10.19.1.3 Smart Homes 10.19.1.4 Cloud-based Gaming/AR/VR 10.19.2 Mobile Data Services 11 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.3 Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific 11.5 South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launch12.4 Expansions 12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Cavium 13.2 Samsung 13.3 ZTE 13.4 Siklu Communication13.5 Analog Devices Inc. 13.6 Nokia Networks 13.7 Comba Telecom Systems13.8 Mavenir 13.9 LG Electronics Inc. 13.10 Intel Corporation. 13.11 Huawei 13.12 Fujitsu 13.13 Ericsson 13.14 Commscope 13.15 NEC 13.16 Cisco 13.17 Alpha Networks For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzdhjc

