Worldwide 5G Chipset Industry To 2027 - Rising Government Initiatives To Build Smart Cities Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market by Application (Automotive and Transportation, Smart Factories, Smart Cities), by Chipset Type, by Frequency, by Processing Node, by Deployment Type, by Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G chipsets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.5 billion by 2027.Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the growing demand for high-speed data services, rapidly developing smartphone technology, and the proliferation of IoT & connected devices are driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of equipment, the fragmented spectrum harmonization model, and rising cybersecurity concerns hinder the growth of this market.Based on application, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into automotive & transportation, smart factories, smart cities, gaming & entertainment, and smart retail. In 2020, the smart cities segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall 5G chipsets market. 5G chipsets are used in solving key issues and requirements in smart cities, such as infrastructure & real estate management, prompt access to services, efficient transportation & logistics, public security and surveillance, efficient utility management, intelligent mobility, environment & pollution monitoring, and smart lighting solutions.Based on chipset type, the application-specific integrated circuits segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted for its low cost of manufacturing for high volume production, higher efficiency, better performance than other ICs, and higher adoption by cellular network providers for cost-saving.Based on frequency, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into below 1ghz, sub 6ghz, and above 24ghz. In 2020, the sub 6Ghz segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share is primarily attributed to its ability to provide widespread coverage in densely populated areas of cities and flexible deployment of ubiquitous 5G network coverage. Further, the sub 6Ghz frequency can penetrate through walls and travel farther distances.An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the 5G chipsets market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, Asia-Pacific is projected to command the largest share of the global 5G chipsets market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major technology players manufacturing 5G chipsets and higher adoption & proliferation of 5G technology.The key players operating in the 5G chipsets market are Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. ( Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( South Korea), ZTE Corporation ( China), Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Infenion Technologies ( Germany), Fujitsu Ltd. ( Japan), Macom Technology Solutions (U.S.), Unisoc Communications Inc. ( China), Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ( China), NXP Semiconductor N.V. ( Netherlands), and STMicroelectronics ( Switzerland). Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Ecosystem1.3. Currency and Limitations1.3.1. Currency1.4. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.2.1. Secondary Research2.2.2. Primary Research2.3. Market Assessment2.3.1. Market Size Estimation2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach2.3.1.2. Growth Forecast2.3.1.3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment2.4. Assumptions for the Study 3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment 4. Executive Summary 5. Market Insights5.1. Introduction5.2. Market Dynamics5.2.1. Drivers5.2.1.1. Growing Demand for High Speed Data Services5.2.1.2. Rapidly Developing Smartphone Technology5.2.1.3. Proliferation of IoT and Connected Devices5.2.2. Restraints5.2.2.1. High Cost of Equipment5.2.2.2. Fragmented Spectrum Harmonization Model5.2.3. Opportunities5.2.3.1. Rising Government Initiatives to Build Smart Cities5.2.3.2. Increasing Partnership among Major Players5.2.4. Challenges5.2.4.1. Rising Cybersecurity Concerns5.2.4.2. Lack of Adequate Infrastructure5.2.4.3. High Power Dissipation5.3. Trends5.3.1. Emerging Technologies Such As AI & ML to Boost 5G Requirement5.3.2. Rising Requirement to Decrease Downtime in Industries Using IIoT5.4. Value Chain Analysis 6. 5G Chipset Market, By Chipset Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)6.3. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC)6.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Chips6.5. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) 7. 5G Chipset Market, By Frequency Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Below 1 GHz7.3. Sub-6 GHz7.4. Above 24 GHz 8. 5G Chipset Market, by Processing Node8.1. Introduction8.2. 7Nm8.3. 8Nm8.4. 10Nm8.5. Others (11 Nm, 12 Nm, 14 Nm) 9. 5G Chipset Market, by Deployment9.1. Introduction9.2. Smart Devices9.3. Network Infrastructure Equipment9.4. Customer Premise Equipment9.5. Others (Signal Boosters, Firewall Hardware) 10. 5G Chipset Market, by Vertical10.1. Introduction10.2. Automotive10.3. Public Transportation10.4. Energy & Utility10.5. Telecom & IT10.6. Industrial Automation10.7. Consumer Electronics10.8. Security & Surveillance10.9. Retail10.10. Public Infrastructure10.11. Other Verticals (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare) 11. 5G Chipset Market, by Application11.1. Introduction11.2. Automotive & Transportation11.2.1. Connected Vehicles11.2.2. Smart Infotainment11.2.3. Freight Information System11.2.4. Smart Traffic Management11.2.5. Smart Parking11.2.6. Passenger Information Management11.3. Smart Factories11.3.1. Asset Monitoring11.3.2. Workforce Management11.3.3. Robotics11.3.4. Inventory Management11.4. Smart Cities11.4.1. Waste Management11.4.2. Smart Utilities11.4.3. Smart Building11.4.4. Smart Public Safety11.4.5. Smart Healthcare11.4.6. Smart Education11.4.7. Smart Devices11.5. Gaming & Entertainment11.5.1. AR/VR11.5.2. OTT TV11.6. Smart Retail11.6.1. Store Analytics11.6.2. Smart Dressing Rooms11.6.3. Video Surveillance & Safety11.7. Others 12. 5G Chipset Market, By Region12.1. Introduction12.2. North America12.2.1. U.S.12.2.2. Canada12.3. Europe12.3.1. Germany12.3.2. U.K.12.3.3. France12.3.4. Italy12.3.5. Spain12.3.6. Rest of Europe12.4. Asia-Pacific12.4.1. China12.4.2. Japan12.4.3. South Korea12.4.4. India12.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific12.5. Latin America12.6. Middle East and Africa 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Introduction13.2. Key Growth Strategies13.3. Competitive Benchmarking13.4. Market Share Analysis13.4.1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.13.4.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.13.4.3. Intel Corporation 14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)14.1. Intel Corporation14.2. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc14.3. Fujitsu, Ltd.14.4. ZTE Corporation14.5. Broadcom, Inc.14.6. MediaTek, Inc.14.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 14.8. Qorvo, Inc.14.9. Infineon Technologies AG14.10. Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.14.11. Xilinx, Inc.14.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.14.13. Unisoc Communications, Inc.14.14. NXP Semiconductor 15. Appendix15.1. Questionnaire15.2. Available Customization For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyhh1n

