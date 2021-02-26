Worldwide 3D Printing Industry To 2026 - Players Include Stratasys, 3D Systems & Materialise Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. The 3D printing technology involves a layer-by-layer addition of materials to build patterns, physical models, tooling components and production parts using software and 3D printers. This technology assists in creating high-end 3D objects of any shape and size without the use of molds or machines. As the technology enables producers to build customized products, it is widely employed in industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automobiles, aerospace, etc. to provide solutions and services.

3D printing technology is utilized in the automotive industry to manufacture prototypes and various functional parts. It is also employed in the fashion industry to make jewelry and nylon-based clothing designs. Moreover, customized hearing aid shells, braces and tooth implants are produced using 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Nowadays, manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities for the production of prosthetic parts with the help of biological materials such as bone, skin and cartilage.Furthermore, the advent of metal 3D printing technologies like binder jetting has helped in reducing the overall production time and costs. This is anticipated to bolster the applications of 3D printing particularly in the aerospace industry for manufacturing lighter aircraft structures, frames and parts. North America and Europe being early adopters currently represent the largest market for 3D printing. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, however, is expected to witness large scale adoption of 3-D printing in the manufacturing sector in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D printing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, Ge Additive, Exone, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, Envisiontec, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, etc Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global 3D printing market size in 2020?2. What will be the global 3D printing market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global 3D printing market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global 3D printing market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D printing market?6. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by technology?7. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by process?8. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by material?9. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by offering?10. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by application?11. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by end user?12. What are the major regions in the global 3D printing market? 