Worldwide 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers And Fujifilm Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D imaging equipment market reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Medical imaging is a technique of creating visual depictions of internal organs in the body for the clinical diagnosis of an ailment and its subsequent medical treatment. The 3D imaging technology has aided healthcare professionals to capture images at multiple angles and display tissues at varying depths along with enhanced resolutions and more intricate details to provide a better understanding of the human body. Unlike previously used imaging technologies which had possibilities of erroneous results, the 3D imaging technology offers precise information during the diagnosis of any medical ailment. It has proved revolutionary in the diagnosis of various medical illnesses, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), which is crucial in the treatment of breast cancer. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D imaging equipment market to to reach a value of US$ 15.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2026.The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth. The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D imaging equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global 3D imaging equipment market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Analogic, ContextVision, Dentsply Sirona, EOS image, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, Intelerad Medical Systems, PLANMECA OY, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corpora, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Solution5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Component5.8 Market Breakup by Deployment5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 X-Ray6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Ultrasound6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 MRI6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 CT Scan6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Hybrid Imaging6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Solution7.1 3D Scanning7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 3D Rendering7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 3D Modeling7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Oncology8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cardiology8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Orthopedics8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Component9.1 Hardware9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Software9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Service9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Deployment10.1 On-Premise Based Platform10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Cloud Based Platform10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Web Based Platform10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 GE Healthcare16.3.2 Philips Healthcare16.3.3 Siemens Healthineers16.3.4 Fujifilm16.3.5 Analogic16.3.6 ContextVision16.3.7 Dentsply Sirona16.3.8 EOS image16.3.9 Esaote 16.3.10 Fuel 3D Technologies 16.3.11 GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS 16.3.12 Hologic 16.3.13 Intelerad Medical Systems 16.3.14 PLANMECA OY 16.3.15 Samsung Medison 16.3.16 Shimadzu Corpora

