WorldTrips Adds Jonathan Nichols And Clinton Bartlett To Travel Leadership Team

Leaders bring new capabilities to accelerate growth and innovation in evolving marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products for travelers worldwide, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Jonathan Nichols, CPCU as Vice President of Underwriting and Clinton Bartlett as Managing Actuary.

"We are excited to bring new talent into the WorldTrips team. Jonathan and Clinton have extensive experience in the insurance industry, and their addition supports our vision for the continued growth and advancement of trip protection products that meet the rigorous needs of today's travelers," says WorldTrips CEO Mark Carney.

Bartlett worked previously for CSA Travel Protection and Arrowhead Insurance Group. He has extensive expertise in risk evaluation, regulatory oversight, pricing, product design and financial reporting. He is currently an associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS).

Nichols has 18 years of experience in the insurance industry, the last 10 of which were with travel insurer Allianz Partners USA. As a highly accomplished and talented underwriter, Nichols will work closely with sales and marketing to identify new market opportunities and strengthen current product offerings, including WorldTrips's Atlas Journey™ trip protection program.

Nichols and Bartlett will report to CEO Mark Carney.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

