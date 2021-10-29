Worldiwde Mobile Imaging Industry To 2030 - Significant Development In Digital Radiology Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Imaging Market by Service Type, Patient Type, and Facility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile imaging market was valued at $29389.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53847.8 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to 2030.Mobile imaging service offers direct X-ray, electrocardiogram (EKG), and ultrasound services to medical facilities and residential and private sectors. Medical imaging is the technique of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging seeks to diagnose and treat disease. It has an established a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities. Mobile medical imaging technologies are consistently changing the healthcare landscape. Mobile imaging solutions are gaining high traction, owing to increase in geriatric population and alarming increase in incidence of chronic diseases. In addition, development of digital radiology and use of picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) routinely help mobile imaging solutions to gain popularity.Increase in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological disorders and surge in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases act as the key driving forces of the global mobile imaging market. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the medical imaging market, owing to increase in need for diagnostic testing of COVID-19-suspected cases. Moreover, strategic collaborations and acquisitions between key companies and significant development in digital radiology fuel growth of the market. However, high maintenance requirement of mobile imaging unit, shortage of skilled radiologists, and low flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units between different sites due to requirement of re-configuration of the modality are expected to limit growth of the market. In contrast, market players may focus on increasing awareness regarding mobile imaging services in regions with low adoption of mobile imaging services to enhance their market share and create lucrative opportunities for the mobile imaging market.The global mobile imaging market is segmented into service type, patient type, facility, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By service type, the market is divided into X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others (PET scan and fluoroscopy). On the basis of patient type, it is categorized into adult and pediatric. Depending on facility, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. Others again segmented into ambulatory imaging centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile imaging market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and services of mobile imaging used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases3.5.1.2. Emergence of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak3.5.1.3. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions3.5.1.4. Significant development in digital radiology3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High maintenance requirement3.5.2.2. Low flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units3.5.2.3. Shortage of skilled radiologists3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets3.5.4. Impact analysis3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis on the mobile imaging market CHAPTER 4: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. X-Ray4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. CT4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Ultrasound4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. MRI4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. Mammography4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast4.6.3. Market analysis, by country4.7. Nuclear Imaging4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast4.7.3. Market analysis, by country4.8. Others4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.8.2. Market size and forecast4.8.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY PATIENT TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Adult5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Pediatric5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY FACILLITY6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals and Clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Home Healthcare6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Market size and forecast6.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: MOBILE IMAGING MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. Accurate Imaging Inc.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.2. Alliance Healthcare Services8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.3. Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. Cobalt Health8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.5. Front Mobile Imaging8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.6. Inhealth Group Limited8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.7. Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.8.1.2. Company overview8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.8. Insights Health Services Corp.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.9. RadNet Inc.8.9.1Company overview8.9.2Company snapshot8.9.3Operating business segments8.10. Trident USA Health Services8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl2els

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldiwde-mobile-imaging-industry-to-2030---significant-development-in-digital-radiology-is-driving-growth-301411876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets