WorldHotels™ Reduces Qualifications For Loyalty Status

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels announced today that its industry-leading loyalty program, WorldHotels Rewards (WHR), is cutting its status eligibility qualifications in half for 2021 - enabling travelers to earn Gold Status with just five nights, three stays or 5,000 points. Additionally, the reduction in thresholds applies to each WHR tier - making it easier than ever for guests to climb the loyalty ladder.

"The new year is bringing new hope and new opportunities for travel," said WorldHotels Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dorothy Dowling. "At WorldHotels we are proud to offer rich rewards through WHR, and by reducing qualifications for elite status, our valued guests now have the opportunity to earn greater perks with fewer stays."

The third largest hotel loyalty program in the world, WHR offers guests exclusive access and privileges with member-only oﬀers such as room upgrades and more. WHR loyalty points never expire, so travelers don't have to worry about losing their points if their plans get disrupted. Members can also turn the points they earn from every stay into dining, shopping and experiential travel options or redeem points for free nights at participating WorldHotels properties around the world.

Travelers can also take advantage of WorldHotels' "Let's Get Away Together" campaign, offering travelers a discount of 15% or more on all two-night stays through February 28, 2021.

About WorldHotels ™ CollectionNewly relaunched, the WorldHotels Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering of over 300 of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels' proprietary 'Start With Why' philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travellers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into four tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted Collection.

