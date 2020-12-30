World Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets Report 2021-2025 Including The Whole Genome Sequence Of Sars-Cov-2

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Tumor, Pathogen, Agribio & Consumer with Executive and Consultant Guides.

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Tumor, Pathogen, Agribio & Consumer with Executive and Consultant Guides. (Including the Whole Genome Sequence of Sars-Cov-2) 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer-related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report 1.2 The Genomics Revolution 1.3 Market Definition 1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective 1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think 1A Global Listing Of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed Base - Location & Contacts

2. Market Overview2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles 2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer 2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric 2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional 2.1.4 Independent lab analytical 2.1.5 Public National/regional lab 2.1.6 Hospital lab 2.1.7 Physician lab 2.1.8 DTC Lab 2.1.9 Sequencing Labs 2.1.10 Audit body 2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches 2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information 2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation 2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World 2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments? 2.2.2 Research Markets 2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense 2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred 2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed 2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market 2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond 2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic 2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics 2.2.4 Pathogen Testing 2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story 2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear? 2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business 2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay 2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture 2.3 Industry Structure 2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share 2.3.2 Economies of Scale2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role 2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling 2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt? 2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry 2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization 2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

3. Market Trends3.1 Factors Driving Growth 3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise 3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture 3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age 3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges 3.2 Factors Limiting Growth3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price3.2.2 Lower Costs 3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth 3.2.4 Wellness has a downside 3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement 3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation 3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity 3.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure 3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS 3.3.4 Illumina 3.3.5 ION3.3.6 Pacific Biosystems3.3.7 Roche 454 3.3.8 SOLiD 3.3.9 Oxford Nanopore 3.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing? 3.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for? 3.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products 3.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation 3.3.11 Linked Reads 3.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR 3.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies 3.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing3.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing 3.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing 3.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization3.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry 3.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing 3.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques

4. WGES Recent Developments4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section 4.1.1 Importance of These Developments 4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Illumina and New York Healthcare Providers Partner on Clinical WGS

Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

Veritas Intercontinental Completes ? 5M Series B Financing Round

Series B Financing Round M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences Enter into Agreement for Bioinformatics Support Services

Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

NHS Wales Introduces Whole-Genome Sequencing for Critically Ill Newborns

Illumina Achieves First FDA EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches With 20M in Government, Wellcome Trust Funding

in Government, Wellcome Trust Funding Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

Human Genome Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

WGS Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains 200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview 6.3 Global Market Organism - Overview

7. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - By Application7.1 Research 7.2 Clinical Human 7.3 Clinical Tumor 7.4 Clinical Pathogen7.5 Direct to Consumer 7.6 Agriculture/Other

8. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism8.1 Human 8.2 Pathogen 8.3 Other Organism

9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

