World Voting Machines And App Based Remote Voting Systems Markets Report 2020: Markets At $6 Million In 2020 Is Forecast To Grow To $8 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voting Machines and App Based Remote Voting Systems: Market Shares, Market Analysis, and Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

App-based voting machine markets, at $6 million in 2020, is forecast to grow to $8 billion by 2026. Voting machines, including smartphone voting services, represent next-generation automation of getting people to register selection of people able to perform governance.With the opportunity to participate in the next generation voting by smartphone, more people are going to be able to have their preferences count collectively. Collaborative participation in achieves broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available for the entire new industrial revolution.Democracy as a business leverages the equipment necessary for running elections. Voter registration devices are core to election systems. Marking devices, mobile voting devices, apps, prevention of election fraud, prevention of voting machine hacking, support for voting remotely, marking devices for voters, ID management devices, and tabulation equipment that counts votes accurately are used to run an election.

Worldwide remote voting systems markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the market. Next-generation voting systems promise to bring the biggest change in a democracy that has ever occurred. The cost of running a voting system is dramatically lower. Solid, secure voting systems will encourage confidence in the voting process and draw more people into the voting cycles.

Smartphone voting supports ease of use. People take their phones with them everywhere they go. This new technology promises to have a profound effect on the pursuit of democracy worldwide for government voting, corporate voting, community development voting, and for union voting.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart Phone Voting

Voting Wireless Digitalization

Autonomous Mobile Voting Machines

APP-Based Voting

Electronic Voting Machines

Secure Storage Voting Equipment

Hacking Voting Machines

End to End Data Encryption

Vote Selection Data Protection

BlockChain Ballot Box

Secure Sockets

Middleware Messaging

Secure Vote Smart Phone

Remote Voting System

Voting Machine Market

Voting Machine Forecasts

Key Topics Covered:

1. App-Based Voting and Electronic Voting Machines Market Description and Market Dynamics1.1 Secure Storage Voting Equipment1.2 Difference Between Hand Counts and Counts Graph by Anselmo Sampietro1.3 Hacking Voting Machines1.3.1 Hackers at Defcon1.3.2 Documented Voting Machine Vulnerabilities1.4 Vote Counting Statistical Irregularities Graph by Anselmo Sampietro1.5 Securing Democracy1.5.1 Need for Secure Vote Smartphone Remote Voting System1.5.2 Use Secure Banking System as a Model1.5.3 Secure Remote Voting System Aspects1.5.4 Remote Voting System Modeled on Remote Healthcare Delivery1.6 Smartphone Voting1.7 Voting Is A Singular Event: An Election Has a Beginning, a Middle, and an End1.7.1 Smartphone Voting Has Not Been Considered Viable

2. Voting Machines Market Shares and Forecasts2.1 Voting Machine Market Driving Forces2.2 Voting Machine Market Shares2.2.1 US Voting Machine Market Shares2.2.2 International Voting Machine Companies2.3 App-Based Voting and Electronic Voting Machine Market Forecasts, Worldwide2.3.1 Non-Governmental Elections Including Union Elections2.4 US Voting Machine Market Forecasts2.5 US Voting Machine Market Segment Forecasts2.6 Smartphone Voting2.7 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet Voting, Elections Market Forecasts, Governmental and Nongovernmental Worldwide2.7.1 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet Political Electoral Systems Market Forecasts2.8 Political Electoral Systems Are Organized By Governments Worldwide As Illustrated Following2.8.1 App-Based Smartphone and Tablet, Non-Political Elections Market Forecasts2.8.1 Smartphone Voting as Response to Coronavirus Covid-192.8.2 Smartphone Voting as Response to Riots2.8.3 Operating System Protection for Voting Machines2.9 Voting Machines Costs

3. Voting Machines Users3.1 ES&S Users3.2 Types of Election Systems and Distribution3.3 Voting Machine US State by State Analysis3.3.1 California3.3.2 Hart InterCivic Products Used By California Jurisdictions3.3.3 Colorado3.3.4 Georgia3.3.5 Hawaii3.3.6 Illinois3.3.7 Dominion in Cook County Illinois3.3.8 IIlinois Chicago Dominoin3.3.9 Indiana 3.3.10 Kentucky, 3.3.11 Louisana 3.3.12 Dominion in Louisiana 3.3.13 Nevada 3.3.14 New York 3.3.15 Ohio 3.3.16 Oklahoma 3.3.17 Pennsylvania 3.3.18 Rhode Island 3.3.19 Texas 3.3.20 Virginia 3.3.21 Washington

4. Voting Machines Research and Technology4.1 Voting Security and Accessibility Standards Organizations4.1.1 Government Blockchain Association (GBA)4.1.2 EAC4.1.3 United Nations Assistance4.1.4 ERS in the UK4.1.5 Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center4.1.6 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Designates Elections as Having Critical Infrastructure4.1.7 CISA'S Election Services4.1.8 CIS Benchmarks4.1.9 NIST 4.1.10 Google4.2 US Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Councils4.3 Microsoft Windows4.4 Gems Database4.5 Remote Voting4.6 Remote-Access Software from ES&S4.7 Computer Security4.7.1 Security Threats From Foreign Entities4.7.2 Putin Takes Personally Hillary Clinton Charges of Rigged Election in Russia4.7.3 Voting Machine Transparency Achieved Via Computer Scientists And Academics Hacking4.8 Voter Registration System Vulnerabilities

5. Voting Machine Companies5.1 ByteGrid5.2 Clear Ballot5.2.1 Clear Ballot: Independent, Automated Audit5.2.2 ClearDesign Browser-Based Ballot Styles5.3 Democracy Live5.3.1 West Virginia Chooses a Service by Democracy Live5.4 Dominion Voting5.4.1 Dominion Service & Support5.4.2 Dominion Product Suite5.4.3 Dominion ImageCast Precinct5.4.4 Dominion ImageCast Central5.4.5 Dominion Voting Functions5.5 Hart InterCivic5.6 McCarthy Group, LLC/Election Systems & Software (ES&S)5.6.1 ES&S DS8505.6.2 ES&S Voting Machine Security Features:5.6.3 ES&S Physical and System Access Controls5.6.4 ES&S Audit Logs5.6.5 ES&S Proprietary Flash Drives5.6.6 ES&S System Application Controls5.6.7 ES&S Encryption, Hash Validation and Digital Signatures5.6.8 ES&S Number of Installations5.6.9 Election Systems & Software ExpressVote UVS 5.6.10 Election Systems & Software Product Line 5.6.11 Election Systems & Software5.7 Facebook5.8 Google5.9 Hart InterCivic Paper Ballot Voting5.9.1 Hart InterCivic Revenue5.9.2 Hart Digital Voting Systems Provide Improved Flexibility and Transparency5.9.3 Hart InterCivics Electronic Voting5.9.4 Hart InterCivics Vote-By-Mail5.9.5 Hart InterCivics Convenience Voting5.10 Microsoft5.10.1 Microsoft ElectionGuard5.10.2 Microsoft ElectionGuard Homomorphic Encryption5.10.3 Microsoft ElectionGuard Spot Checks And Administrative Audits5.10.4 Defending Democracy Program5.11 Idox/Halarose Holdings5.11.1 Idox/Halarose5.12 Indra Sistemas, S.A.5.12.1 Indra Experience5.12.2 Indra Electronic Vote Certified by the United Nations and by the European Union5.13 Microsoft5.14 MyVote5.15 Premier Election Solutions5.16 Scytl5.16.1 Scytl Customers5.16.2 Scytl Public Elections5.16.3 Scytl Private Organization Elections5.17 Sequoia Voting Systems5.18 Smartmatic International5.18.1 Smartmatic International Online Ballot Delivery Platform5.18.2 Smartmatic User Base5.19 Voatz5.20 Votem5.20.1 Votem/Everyone Counts5.21 Vidaloop5.21.1 Vidaloop App Accessibility Configuration

6. EAC Registered Voting Machine Companies6.1.1 HAVA Mandates that EAC Accredit Voting System Test Laboratories6.1.2 U.S. Election Assistance Commission System Manufacturers

7. US Voting Statistics

8. US EAC Certification8.1 Selected Voting Machine Companies

