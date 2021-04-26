World Video Analytics Market Report 2021-2025: Intelligent Solution With Centralized Controls In High School

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated users to extract added value from their video surveillance. Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence. With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive. Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions. It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.

The report covers the market for video analytics with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video analytics in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025. The scope of the study includes all the vendors offering video surveillance along with video analytics solutions, and the various costs associated with services, such as support and maintenance, consulting education, and training. However, hardware required to deploy VA solutions; costs associated with video management software and networking infrastructure; vendors who offer only video surveillance solutions; and VA solutions implemented by consumers, such as smart homes, are not included in the study.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video analytics market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video analytics solution providers.

The report includes:

63 data tables and 56 additional tables

An overview of the global market for video analytics

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of the new technological developments and quantification of video analytics market based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography

Coverage of evolution and history of video analytics, and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video analytics market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., Hikvision, Huawei Technologies. Ltd., NEC Corp. and AllGovision

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History of Video Surveillance and Analytics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics

Value Chain Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Video Analytics Use Cases

Enforcement of Parking Regulations

Customized Face Recognition to Manage Attendance and Prevent Security Breach

Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market

Weather Surveillance to Secure Transport

Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School

Enabling Law Enforcement for Better Community Safety

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Server-based

Edge-based

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

Introduction

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Retail

Key Benefits

Traffic Management

Defense and Border Security

Transportation and Logistics

Key Benefits

Hospitality and Entertainment

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking

Market Leaders

Market Challenges

Emerging Players

Strategic Analysis

Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

Collaborations and Partnerships

Product Launches and Enhancements

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Agent Video Intelligence

Allgovision

Assert Securtech Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Avigilon (Subsidiary Of Motorola Corp.)

Axis Communications Ab (Canon)

Axxonsoft

Bosch Security Systems

Briefcam (Canon)

Cisco Systems Inc

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Delopt

Digital Barriers

Genetec Inc.

Geovision

Gorilla Technology Group

Hikvision

Hitachi Vantara

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies. Ltd.

I2V Systems Pvt. Ltd

Identiv Inc.

Intellivision

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Intuvision Inc.

Iomniscient

Ipsotek

Nec Corp.

Puretech Systems

Qognify

Senstar Corp.

Verint Systems Inc.

Viseum

