World Thermal Interface Materials Industry Analysis By Product, Application And Region (2020-2026)

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Interface Materials Market By Products, By Applications, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.The key factors that are driving the global market are high demand from the electronics industry, increasing reduction of electronic devices, and continuous launch of new products and expansion activities started by different companies. Phase change materials are expected to become one of the fastest-developing industries over the coming days. At room temperature, they are in solid phase and change its phase to liquid as it melts when temperature rises. This property of Phase change materials makes them easy to handle and can effectively conduct heat both below and above the melting point.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance, Materials, Inc., Semikron International GmbH, and AIM Specialty Materials.Feb-2020: Henkel extended its thermal interface materials (TIMs) portfolio with the launch of BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM. This product has been designed to address the high power density challenges associated with new 5G telecom infrastructure and consumer mobility designs. It is a formulation that provides exceptionally high thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within an ultra-low modulus, low assembly stress formulation. Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Products1.4.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Applications1.4.3 Global Thermal Interface Materials Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Thermal Interface Materials Market by Products3.1 Global Greases and Adhesives Market by Region3.2 Global Elastomeric Pads Market by Region3.3 Global Tapes and films Market by Region3.4 Global Metal Based Market by Region3.5 Global Phase Change Materials Market by Region3.6 Global Other Products Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Thermal Interface Materials Market by Applications4.1 Global Computers Applications Market by Region4.2 Global Medical Devices Applications Market by Region4.3 Global Automotive Electronics Applications Market by Region4.4 Global Industrial Machinery Applications Market by Region4.5 Global Telecom Equipment Applications Market by Region4.6 Global Consumer Durables Applications Market by Region4.7 Global Other Applications Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Thermal Interface Materials Market by Region5.1 North America Thermal Interface Materials Market5.2 Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market5.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market5.4 LAMEA Thermal Interface Materials Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 3M Company6.2 Honeywell International Inc.6.3 Parker-Hannifin Corporation6.4 Henkel AG & Company KGaA6.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.6.6 Indium Corporation6.7 Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd.6.8 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.6.9 Semikron International GmbH6.10 AIM Specialty MaterialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l08to6

