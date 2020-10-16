World Services Group Elects 2020-2021 Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce the election of the 2020 - 2021 Board of Directors. The 2020 - 2021 WSG Board of Directors will be led by Officers: Ramon Moyano, Beccar Varela, as Chairman; Stefan Erhag, Delphi, as Chairman Elect; Adam Handley, MinterEllison as Secretary; Yvon Dreano, Jeantet, as Treasurer and J. Michael Bernard, Dykema, Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Moyano said, "WSG is today a very strong and collaborative global organization through the hard work of Mike Bernard, Chairman Emeritus, Board Members, Regional Councils, and all of our WSG member firms. I am honored to serve as Chairman of such a successful organization with a one-of-kind platform, and I look forward to continuing to add value to WSG and its prestigious Membership."

The WSG Global Symposium & 2020 Annual Meeting with over 1,200 registrants served as the platform from which J. Michael Bernard of Dykema transitioned his Chairmanship to Ramon Moyano and extended his heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgement of dedicated participation to our outgoing Directors: Dirk Kovlenbach, Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek; Shariza Noordin, Shearn Delamore & Co.; Judy Whitehead, Graham Thompson and Koos Pretorious, ENSafrica. WSG extends a special thank you to J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman 2019 - 2020 and outgoing Directors, for their exemplary years of service and support in the continuing growth and development of WSG.

The WSG Global Symposium & 2020 Annual Meeting also marked the election of three new Directors to the WSG Board: Anastasia Campbell, Graham Thompson; Jesus Colunga, Basham, Ringe y Correa, S.C.; and Paul Carlyle, Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP. The newly elected Directors will serve a four-year term.

About World Services Group (WSG)World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network comprised of elite top ranked global practice firms. With over 120 member firms in 150 jurisdictions and 23,000 individual members, WSG provides a proprietary platform for members to create relationships, expertise and new business opportunities to better serve their practice and clients. Through innovation, cutting-edge technology and best in class service, WSG continues to grow and expand globally as the premier network for clients. For additional information, visit www.worldservicesgroup.com.

