World Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Trends And Forecasts - A US$7.3 Billion Market By 2025

Digitalization and automation have together led to the transformation of businesses across the globe. This has created a demand for devices and products that perform powerful computation processes with efficiency and accuracy and, at the same time, can communicate with one another. The demand for multicore technology across various sectors has further enhanced the growth of the semiconductor industry. This growth has paved the way for the demand for semiconductor IPs in various verticals and applications. Several advancements in the fabrication technology and design process of semiconductor chipsets have led to the evolution of the semiconductor design IP to support applications ranging from data centers and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in automobiles to application processor in smartphones and service robots.

The semiconductor IP market was USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the advancement in multicore technology for the consumer electronics industry, increasing demand for modern SoC (system on chip) designs, mitigation of the continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure, growing adoption of connected devices for daily use. Moreover, increasing demand for electronics from the healthcare industry due to COVID-19, and increasing demand for teleconference instruments amid the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the semiconductor IP market.

The interface design IP segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for semiconductor IP market, by design IP. To handle the increasing multimedia processing and connectivity needs within low power consumption budgets, several electronic devices require efficient processor IPs and interface IPs. The growing concern for safety features in today's automotive SoCs requires devices to meet stringent safety and reliability standards. Interface IPs provide designers with the confidence to develop complex SoCs in accordance with automotive process capability index distributions. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of interface IPs during the forecast period.

The automotive segment for semiconductor IP market is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by vertical. This is mainly due to the increasing application of microprocessor units (MPUs), microcontroller units (MCUs), sensors, analog integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces, and memory in autonomous and premium cars. Roughly, 100 processors are used in a high-end automobiles, which makes it a flourishing application segment in the semiconductor IP market. Moreover, with the ongoing trends like touch-free human-machine interfaces revolutionizing the automotive industry, there is a growing significance of connected cars, which is further encouraging R&D in the semiconductor IP market. The introduction of technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, and intelligent parking assistance systems are expected to further drive the market growth.

Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the semiconductor IP market based on design IP (processor IP, interface IP, and memory IP), IP core (soft core and hard core), IP source(licensing and royalty), end-user (IDM, foundry, and OSAT), vertical (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom & data centers, commercial, and industrial), and region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the semiconductor IP market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Semiconductor IP Market, by Design Ip

7 Semiconductor IP Market, by IP Source

8 Semiconductor IP Market, by IP Core

9 Semiconductor IP Market, by End-user

10 Semiconductor IP Market, by Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Achronix Semiconductor

Arm Holdings

Cadence

Ceva

Cobham Gaisler

Dolphin Integration

Dream Chip Technologies

Ememory

Eureka Technology

Faraday Technology

Imagination Technologies

Lattice Semiconductor

Mentor Graphics

Open-Silicon, Inc.

Rambus

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)

Sonics, Inc.

Synopsys

Transpacket

Xilinx

